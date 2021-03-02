SPA Designated a Registered Provider Organization to Support Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) has been designated a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB). The CMMC provides a unifying standard for cybersecurity implementation and ensures that companies in the Defense Industrial Base can adequately protect and account for sensitive unclassified information as it flows through a multitier supply chain.

The exclusive role of an RPO is to provide CMMC consulting and support to Organizations Seeking Certification (OSC) in the Defense Industrial Base. RPO certification gives OSCs confidence that the consultants they hire will get the job done. SPA staff is highly trained in CMMC methodology and will assist DoD suppliers with trusted consultative services and CMMC assessment preparation. Services include Pre-Assessments, Process and Documentation Development, Security Control Implementation, and Post-Assessment Remediation.

"SPA's Registered Practitioners prepared SPA for a successful CMMC assessment, and we are now certified and ready to assist industry partners in this important security effort," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. Further information about SPA's RPO services is available from Chad Materniak at [email protected].

Systems Planning and Analysis provides innovative and leading-edge solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program and Acquisition Management. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

