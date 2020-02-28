Spa Destinations Goes Global on Amazon

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of Spa Destinations Theo Prodromitis announced today that the company's line of natural sponges and luxury personal care products will expand to Europe on Amazon. Prodromitis said the company is following Amazon's customer-centric model in response to international demand for the products, with its worldwide rollout beginning in Europe. Spa Destinations offers busy people "at home spa experiences" in the privacy of their own homes. Prodromitis will also be featured in an upcoming USA Today article by Steve Strauss, author of The Small Business Bible.

Spa Destinations Creating the At Home Spa Experience Spa Destinations CEO, Theo Prodromitis

"Wellness is universal. We are so fortunate to take advantage of the unique Amazon platform to serve customers and expand our market reach. Customers in Europe are extremely sophisticated and request premium American beauty brands like Spa Destinations. It is a chance to grow our business with the help of one of the world's best logistics and marketing experts and most trusted brands, Amazon," said Prodromitis. She is a 2020 Enterprising Women of the Year Award recipient.

Spa Destinations natural sea sponges are harvested from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and are in high demand as the natural beauty market grows. Unique features like the silk facial sponge are enjoyed by celebrities, couples and moms around the globe. Spa Destinations dedicated staff have decades of natural sponge experience and hand select only the best sponges, following in the rich Greek tradition of Tarpon Springs, Florida - known as the Sponge Capitol of the World.

"Amazon Invested $15 Billion and Launched 225 New Tools and Services in 2019 to Help Worldwide Third-Party Sellers- Mostly Small and Medium-Sized Businesses to Grow and Thrive"

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime! We look forward to serving customers in the UK, Germany, Czech Republic, Spain, France, and Italy," Prodromitis added.

About the Company: Spa Destinations, www.spadestinations.com, is an environmentally conscious, luxury brand of natural beauty products, including sponges and loofahs designed for at-home spa experiences. Our mission is about caring: we care about you, we care about natural ingredients that work, we care about the earth & environmental responsibility, and we care about American-made products. Decades of expertise in natural beauty go into every product.

Contact:

Lauriane Cardot

Director of Business Development

The Prodromitis Companies

813.906.9917

235018@email4pr.com

SOURCE Spa Destinations