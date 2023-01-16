Spa market size to grow by USD 22.08 billion from 2020 to 2025; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spa market size is estimated to increase by USD 22.08 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Spa market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spa Market 2021-2025

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Spa market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global spa market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer spas in the market are Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Aspira Spa - The company offers a line of services such as massages, facials, dynamic envelopments for the body, the healing arts, specialty treatments, salon and nail services, and spa classes among others.

- The company offers a line of services such as massages, facials, dynamic envelopments for the body, the healing arts, specialty treatments, salon and nail services, and spa classes among others. Cal-a-Vie Health Spa - The company offers a wide range of services under spa and beauty category, including Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie massage, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie grape skin wrap, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie vichy scrub, aromatic awakening massage, bamboo massage, poolside massage, and many others.

- The company offers a wide range of services under spa and beauty category, including Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie massage, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie grape skin wrap, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie vichy scrub, aromatic awakening massage, bamboo massage, poolside massage, and many others. Gaia Retreat & Spa - The company offers a line of products such as Gaia Deluxe, Bayron Bay Dream, Inner Serenity, and Dreamtime Travel among others.

- The company offers a line of products such as Gaia Deluxe, Bayron Bay Dream, Inner Serenity, and Dreamtime Travel among others. Hand & Stone Franchise Corp. - The company offers a line of products such as therapeutic massage, facial, and hair removal services among others.

Spa Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The spa market share growth by the day/club/salon spa segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for day spas, club spas, and salon spas is increasing due to the variety of services offered by them. Day spas offer beauty and relaxation treatments such as hair treatments, massages, and facials. Similarly, club spas offer spa treatments and offer facilities like well-equipped gyms, relaxation lounges or bars, and beauty salons where treatments like nail services or other beauty services can be availed. The increasing demand for such services among consumers is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global spa market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global spa market.

Europe will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The presence of many spas and the growing wellness tourism industry is driving the growth of the spa market in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Spa market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The market is driven by the increase in the adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas. The rise in in the prevalence of acne problems and hair loss problems coupled with the growing awareness about beauty and wellness services has increased the demand for facial, body, and hair treatments in spas. The growing demand is encouraging spas to offer a variety of treatments including steam, exfoliation, moisturizers, masks, peels, and massages. They are also offering other treatments such as reducing puffiness and dark circles around the eyes, aqua therapy, body wraps, body polishes, and Vichy showers. All these factors are driving the growth of the global spas market.

Key Trends –

The increase in the availability of flotation therapy spa services is identified as the key trend in the market. Floatation therapy offers several medical benefits such as alleviating stress, regulating blood circulation, and improving skin health. It is based on suspended gravity and its demand is growing with the increasing use of weightless, saltwater, stress-and mind-melting flotation tanks, rooms, and pools at spas. Specific flotation tanks, which are dark and soundproof, are used for this therapy. The therapy energizes the body and reduces the risk of chronic pain, headache, swelling, and depression. Such health benefits are increasing the consumer demand for floatation therapy, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major challenges –

The fragmented nature of the market will be a major challenge hindering growth. The global spa market is fragmented with the presence of many players offering a wide range of wellness programs and treatments. The presence of such a large number of players is making geographical expansion difficult for global players. The players compete on various parameters including the price, service, and brand recognition. This varies by region and the presence of high competition discourages new players to enter the market. In addition, the unorganized nature of the market makes difficult for vendors to develop effective marketing strategies. All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this spa market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the spa market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the spa market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the spa market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of spa market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The climbing gym market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,185.74 million . The increased popularity of outdoor sports is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increased popularity of outdoor sports is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities may impede the market growth. The wellness tourism market size is predicted to surge by USD 327.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.55%. The increase in mental illness is notably driving the wellness tourism market growth, although factors such as perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market may impede the market growth.

Spa Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 22.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.30 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Physical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Physical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Physical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Physical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Physical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Psychological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Psychological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Psychological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Psychological - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Psychological - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Spiritual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Spiritual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Accor SA

Exhibit 107: Accor SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Accor SA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Accor SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Accor SA - Segment focus

11.4 Cal A Vie Health Spa

Exhibit 111: Cal A Vie Health Spa - Overview



Exhibit 112: Cal A Vie Health Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Cal A Vie Health Spa - Key offerings

11.5 Canyon Ranch

Exhibit 114: Canyon Ranch - Overview



Exhibit 115: Canyon Ranch - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Canyon Ranch - Key offerings

11.6 Clinique La Prairie

Exhibit 117: Clinique La Prairie - Overview



Exhibit 118: Clinique La Prairie - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Clinique La Prairie - Key offerings

11.7 Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Gaia Retreat and Spa

Exhibit 123: Gaia Retreat and Spa - Overview



Exhibit 124: Gaia Retreat and Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Gaia Retreat and Spa - Key offerings

11.9 Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Exhibit 126: Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa - Overview



Exhibit 127: Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa - Key offerings

11.10 HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA

Exhibit 129: HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA - Overview



Exhibit 130: HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA - Key offerings

11.11 Jade Mountain

Exhibit 132: Jade Mountain - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 133: Jade Mountain - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 134: Jade Mountain - Key offerings

11.12 Osthoff Resort

Exhibit 135: Osthoff Resort - Overview



Exhibit 136: Osthoff Resort - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Osthoff Resort - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio