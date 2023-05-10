Spa Market size to grow by USD 40.42 billion at a CAGR of 6.09% from 2022 to 2027, The increasing popularity of treatments for the face, body, and hair to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spa market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.42 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period. The growth of spa market is driven by the growing popularity of treatments for the face, body, and hair. Spa facials typically include treatments such as steam, masks, moisturizers, scrubs, and massages, while body treatments include body wraps, Vichy showers, and aromatherapy. Hair spa treatments address various issues such as hair loss, dandruff, and colour-treated hair and the demand for these treatments is increasing due to a growing awareness of grooming and beauty, as well as the rise of wellness tourism. Hence, the market is expected to grow further during the forecast period, as vendors are likely to introduce more facial, body, and hair spa treatments to meet the growing demand. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spa Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The spa market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Spa Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The market growth of spas is majorly driven by the increasing popularity of treatments for the face, body, and hair. Facials in spas typically include treatments like steam, masks, moisturizers, scrubs, and massages. Body treatments may include body wraps, Vichy showers, and aromatherapy. Also, hair spa treatments can address various issues such as hair loss, dandruff, and color-treated hair. The demand for these treatments is increasing. Additionally, innovative body spa treatments, such as hot stone massages, are being offered by vendors to cater to the needs of customers.

The competition from beauty salons and a lack of skilled labor are major challenges impeding the spa services market. Salons and spa centers are facing this challenge because spa administrators and other professionals are not properly trained and most spa companies limit their investments in resources and lack the necessary efforts to conduct training workshops, courses, and other professional development activities for their staff. This further makes it difficult for owners to find professional and qualified therapists. Furthermore, there is also a shortage of skilled labor in the market due to the lack of proper academics and training for students pursuing careers in the spa industry. Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

An increase in the availability of flotation therapy spa services is a key trend influencing the spa services market industry. The concept of levitation therapy is based on the elimination of gravity, which is increasing with the increased use of spa weightlessness, seawater, stress, and mind-melting flotation tanks, rooms, and pools. Furthermore, it has several medicinal benefits, including treating blood pressure and energizing the body, regulating blood circulation, and improving skin. The water and air temperatures are kept within a specific range that is neutral to the skin, during the treatment. This therapy uses a special floating tank that is dark and soundproof. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors- View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The spa market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Cal A Vie Health Spa, Clinique La Prairie, CR Operating LLC, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Hand and Stone Franchise Corp., Harrison Hot Springs Resort Inc., HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Jade Mountain, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lakehilll Springs Pty Ltd., Lanserhof Management GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Muse Salon and Spa, Rancho La Puerta Inc., Woodhouse Spa, and Young Medical Spa.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation, request a sample report!

Spa Market - Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Spa Market - Market Segmentation

This spa services market research report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (female and male), type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the female segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment includes women using or interested in using varied types of spa services, periodically, including women of different ages, from teenagers to the elderly, and may include people with different lifestyles and interests. Women are the primary users of personal care services and the spa services commonly used by women include massages, facials, manicures and pedicures, body wraps, hair removal, and makeup. Hence, the female segment will continue to grow and hold the largest market share during the forecast period as women tend to use spa services more frequently than men and spend more per visit on average.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The spa and salon software market size is expected to increase by USD 137.71 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Reduction in overall operational costs is one of the key drivers supporting market growth.

The sauna and spa market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2027. The sauna and spa market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,318.7 million. This sauna and spa market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (entertainment and medical), application (hotel, gym and spas, household, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in the tourism and hospitality industry is notably driving the market growth.

Spa Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.76 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cal A Vie Health Spa, Clinique La Prairie, CR Operating LLC, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Hand and Stone Franchise Corp., Harrison Hot Springs Resort Inc., HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Jade Mountain, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lakehilll Springs Pty Ltd., Lanserhof Management GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Muse Salon and Spa, Rancho La Puerta Inc., Woodhouse Spa, and Young Medical Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global spa market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global spa market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Female - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Female - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Male - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Male - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Day/club/salon spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Day/club/salon spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Day/club/salon spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Day/club/salon spa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Day/club/salon spa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hotel/resort spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Hotel/resort spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hotel/resort spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Hotel/resort spa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hotel/resort spa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Destination spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Destination spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Destination spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Destination spa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Destination spa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Cal A Vie Health Spa

Exhibit 119: Cal A Vie Health Spa - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cal A Vie Health Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Cal A Vie Health Spa - Key offerings

12.4 Clinique La Prairie

Exhibit 122: Clinique La Prairie - Overview



Exhibit 123: Clinique La Prairie - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Clinique La Prairie - Key offerings

12.5 CR Operating LLC

Exhibit 125: CR Operating LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: CR Operating LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: CR Operating LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Gaia Retreat and Spa

Exhibit 128: Gaia Retreat and Spa - Overview



Exhibit 129: Gaia Retreat and Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Gaia Retreat and Spa - Key offerings

12.7 Hand and Stone Franchise Corp.

Exhibit 131: Hand and Stone Franchise Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hand and Stone Franchise Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Hand and Stone Franchise Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA

Exhibit 134: HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA - Overview



Exhibit 135: HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA - Key offerings

12.9 Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Exhibit 137: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Exhibit 141: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Key offerings

12.11 Jade Mountain

Exhibit 144: Jade Mountain - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 145: Jade Mountain - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 146: Jade Mountain - Key offerings

12.12 Kempinski Hotels SA

Exhibit 147: Kempinski Hotels SA - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kempinski Hotels SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Kempinski Hotels SA - Key offerings

12.13 Lakehilll Springs Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Lakehilll Springs Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Lakehilll Springs Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Lakehilll Springs Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Lanserhof Management GmbH

Exhibit 153: Lanserhof Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 154: Lanserhof Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Lanserhof Management GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Marriott International Inc.

Exhibit 156: Marriott International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Marriott International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Marriott International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Marriott International Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Muse Salon and Spa

Exhibit 160: Muse Salon and Spa - Overview



Exhibit 161: Muse Salon and Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Muse Salon and Spa - Key offerings

12.17 Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Exhibit 163: Rancho La Puerta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Rancho La Puerta Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Rancho La Puerta Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio