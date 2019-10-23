Spa Max Announces New Location in Corona, California

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spa Max is thrilled to announce it has a new location in Corona, California. The new location, at 280 Teller Street, Suite 140 in Corona, California, is the new home for the hot tub superstore.

The new 20,000-square foot showroom just off the 91 freeway McKinley exit showcases over 100 new and refurbished hot tubs on one floor from brands like Cal Spas, Nordic Hot Tubs, Vita Spa, American Spas, Sundance Spas, Coast Spas, Hotspring Spas, L.A. Spas, Bullfrog Spas and Coleman Spas just to name a few. This is the largest brand selection in the area.

Our new showroom offers a unique hot tub shopping experience. There are new hot tubs, closeout hot tubs and refurbished hot tubs to choose from. According to Rick, owner of Spa Max, "You will not see barbecues, outdoor furniture, patio rooms or other products in our new showroom. Other products are just a distraction, we only focus on hot tubs, and we do that very well."

"Several years ago, we began offering multiple brands and learned that spa shoppers loved a much larger selection," said Rick. "We stopped choosing favorites and started bringing in hot tubs from really great spa brands that met our criteria for quality, amenities and price points."

Spa Max, the hot tub superstore in Corona, is unique in that they offer several brand name hot tubs that are set up side by side in their showroom for you to compare and select what is best for you. They also offer a large selection of refurbished spas and hot tubs in just about every brand possible, available for up to half the cost of a new hot tub.

The power of choice is truly in your hands at Spa Max since you don't have to deal with a salesman's agenda of selling just one brand. For more information visit our website at https://spamax.com/ .

Rick Colosimo

951-287-5804

227776@email4pr.com

