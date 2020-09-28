SPA Named GovCon Contractor of the Year Finalist

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), was selected as a finalist in the Greater Washington Government Contractor of the Year competition in the $75 - $300 million category by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council. This premier awards program honors the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the individuals and businesses in the government contracting sector.

"SPA is extremely honored to have been selected as a finalist for this prestigious award," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO, "and regardless of the final results, being recognized as one of the top companies in our industry is a testament of the tremendous team we have at Systems Planning and Analysis. We have an amazing group of dedicated professionals, intensely committed to supporting our clients and critical national security missions. SPA is a growing, agile and responsive company that provides insightful, analytically sound, and creative knowledge-based solutions to our clients to inform their most important decisions. I could not be more proud of the contributions of our team."

The winners will be named during the 18th annual awards show on 4 November, the premier awards event for the Washington area government contracting community.

About SPA

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., provides knowledge based solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including: Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. Our capabilities include: Advanced Analytics; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; Program and Acquisition Management; Software Tool Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

