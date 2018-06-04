SPA Names Joseph Wysocki as Vice President, Space and Cyber Programs

A retired United States Air Force Colonel, Mr. Wysocki brings broad experience in space and nuclear weapons operations. During his 25-year USAF career, he led various organizations performing space surveillance, command and control, space launch, and satellite operations. He also brings significant experience in business operations and professional services support from his prior position as Vice President and Sector Director for Scitor Corporation where he was responsible for corporate support to military services, the Office of Secretary of Defense and various other DoD agencies. During this time he had profit and loss performance responsibility across a wide range of space and aviation sector contracts. While at Scitor, he was also the Director of Market Development and led Scitor's expansion into new cybersecurity and nuclear power market sectors.

More recently, Mr. Wysocki is the founder and CEO of Artyfex Solutions, Inc., a business consulting firm serving government and private clients in aerospace, cybersecurity, energy and health care sectors. He has helped companies implement new market entry strategies, form strategic alliances and improve proposal development processes.

"Col Wysocki's insight in the space and cyber communities, from both the military and industry perspectives, will provide tremendous benefits to SPA as we continue to grow our services support to those sectors," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA's President and CEO. "We are excited to have someone with Joe Wysocki's experience and success join our management team."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. SPA's distinguished reputation for over 45 years is based on high caliber work supporting national security and national defense customers. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, we have offices and personnel around the country and have recently opened an office in Canberra, Australia. We provide services directly to Australia and Canada and indirectly to the UK through U.S. agreements. Our employees have expertise in an array of domains, including: Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations, Nuclear Deterrence, Safety, and Security, Radar and Sensor Systems, Ballistic Missile Systems, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Department of Defense Acquisition Processes, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, Unmanned Systems, Space Systems, Improvised Threats and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

