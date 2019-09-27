SPA Names Kerry Kelley as Company Lead in Omaha

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., (SPA) has named Kerry E. Kelley as the company's senior representative in Omaha, NE. Ms. Kelley will be responsible for providing modeling, simulation and analysis support to United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) and will be the conduit between SPA and the Department of Defense and other clients in Omaha.

A retired member of the Senior Executive Service (SES), Ms. Kelley brings broad experience in strategic deterrence, nuclear, space and cyberspace. During her more than 30-year career, she developed skills in strategic planning, policy development, financial planning and management, contract development and oversight, and operational risk management. Most recently, as the Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computers (C4) Systems, Chief Information Officer and Director of the Joint Cyber Center at USSTRATCOM, she was responsible for: providing and assuring global-integrated C4 systems capabilities for the full spectrum of assigned missions; strategic planning, development, budgeting and implementation of the USSTRATCOM enterprise information environment; and the operations and defense of the information environment for USSTRATCOM Headquarters.

Previously, Ms. Kelley was the Associate Director, USSTRATCOM Capabilities and Resource Integration Directorate where she was responsible for conducting force management and analysis to include prioritizing and advocating USSTRATCOM future concepts, mission capability needs, weapons system development, support for emerging technologies, and command and control architecture across the mission areas.

"Ms. Kelley's experience in nuclear, space and missile defense information capabilities, will provide tremendous benefits to SPA as we continue to grow our services support in these critical joint mission areas," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA's President and CEO. "We are excited to have someone with Kerry's experience join our team and we look forward to all she can teach us about supporting USSTRATCOM's requirements."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. Our employees have expertise in domains, including: Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations; Nuclear Deterrence, Safety, and Security; Radar and Sensor Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Integrated Air and Missile Defense; Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems; Space Systems; and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spa.com

