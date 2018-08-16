SPA Names Rear Admiral David Duryea as Director of Naval Initiatives

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., (SPA) has named Rear Admiral (USN, Ret.) David Duryea as Director, Naval Initiatives, effective August 20, 2018. RDML Duryea will focus his efforts on SPA's client base in areas such as Undersea Warfare and Special Operations. RDML Duryea's last position on active duty was as the Commander of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, R.I and Naval Sea Systems Command Director, Undersea Technology (SEA 073) in Washington DC. In this position, he oversaw operations, infrastructure, facilities, security, and 6500 personnel in 15 locations across the United States and overseas. The position included working with Congress, unions, law enforcement, international partners, and commercial and university research and development organizations.

During his extensive career, RDML Duryea served as program manager for numerous programs, including the Special Operations Undersea Mobility Systems Program Office (PMS 399), Submarine Imaging and Electronic Warfare Program Office (PMS 435) and the Advanced Submarine Systems Office (SEA 073R). He was also the Naval Sea Systems Command, Deputy Commander for Undersea Warfare (NAVSEA 07) and Commanding Officer, USS Florida Gold (SSBN 728G).

"Rear Admiral Duryea's experience in executive leadership and management, as well as his understanding of the Department of Defense's acquisition and contract policies and requirements will be a significant benefit to SPA in our support to the U.S. Navy as well as many of our other clients," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA's President and CEO. "We are excited to welcome Rear Admiral Duryea to our business development team."

He is currently a board member for the following organizations: Globe Composites Solutions Board of Advisors, and the Undersea Technology Innovation Center Advisory Board.

SPA provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national security objectives. For more information, visit www.spa.com.

