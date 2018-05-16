"SPA has supported the Royal Australian Navy Future Submarine Program for nearly eight years," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We are excited to continue that important work and expand to support other areas within the Australian Defence Force and government. Our new office in Canberra allows us to be closer to our clients to provide responsive and objective support in person."

The new office is expected to grow over the next few months, including the hiring of local employees to support our work.

About SPA

SPA provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. SPA's distinguished reputation for over 45 years is based on high caliber work supporting national security and national defense customers. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, we have offices and personnel around the country. We also provide services directly to Australia and Canada and indirectly to the United Kingdom through U.S. international agreements. Our employees have expertise in an array of domains including: Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations, Nuclear Deterrence, Safety and Security, Radar and Sensor Systems, Ballistic Missile Systems, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Department of Defense Acquisition Processes, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems, Unmanned Systems, Space Systems, Improvised Threats, and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spa-opens-new-office-in-canberra-australia-300649641.html

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spa.com

