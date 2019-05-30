SPA Received Toastmasters' Corporate Recognition Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International recognized Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. for enhancing employee engagement through continuing support of the Toastmasters program. The Toastmasters Corporate Recognition Award was presented by Balraj Arunasalam, Toastmasters Immediate Past International President.

SPA's sponsors the SPA Communicating Excellence (SPACE) Toastmasters Club at the company headquarters in Virginia. Employees meet to develop and strengthen their communication and leadership skills in a supportive setting with their coworkers. SPA employees, through Toastmasters, learn how to: conduct effective meetings, practice time management, enhance their listening skills, sharpen their presentation skills, boost team collaboration and guide successful teams.

"At Systems Planning and Analysis, we recognize that our employees are our most valuable assets," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We act as trusted advisors to the government, providing strategic and analytic support to our clients and effective communication and leadership skills are vital to sustaining our business."

"Toastmasters International provides SPA a medium to encourage and empower employees to develop and exercise their communication and leadership skills," he said. "SPACE Toastmasters provides the opportunity to bring employees together and have fun while they develop their skills and enhance their professional growth."

Cory Hudson started SPACE Toastmasters at SPA two years ago. He is currently the Vice President of Education for the club, working to help others realize their personal leadership and speaking goals.

"I've witnessed firsthand what being part of the Toastmasters community can do to help overcome fears and insecurities. The skills that I have developed and continue to hone have touched every aspect of my life," said Hudson.

About SPA: Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. Our employees have expertise in an array of domains including: Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations, Nuclear Deterrence, Safety, and Security, Radar and Sensor Systems, Ballistic Missile Systems, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Department of Defense Acquisition Processes, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, Unmanned Systems, Space Systems, Improvised Threats and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com.

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spa.com

