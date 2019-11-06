SPA Recognized with HIRE Vets Medallion Award for Second Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced this week that Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. received the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion—Gold Award for large employers – recognizing the company's commitment to recruit, hire, and retain veterans. This is the second year this program has been in effect.

"We are extremely honored that for the second year in a row the Department of Labor has recognized our actions in support of our nation's veterans," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA president and CEO. "We are proud of the commitment to national service of our veterans and are pleased to be able to provide them the opportunity to continue serving the country as part of the SPA team. All the veterans we have hired have added tremendous value to our work and delivery of high quality services to our clients."

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act), is the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a job creators' commitment to hiring America's veterans. The Award recognizes employers who hire and retain veterans, including their efforts to establish employee development programs and veteran specific benefits to improve retention.

To learn more about our work with veterans, visit https://spa.com/formermilitary.aspx and to learn more about the award, visit www.HireVets.gov.

About SPA

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. Our employees have expertise in an array of domains including: Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations, Nuclear Deterrence, Safety, and Security, Radar and Sensor Systems, Ballistic Missile Systems, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Department of Defense Acquisition Processes, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, Unmanned Systems, Space Systems, Improvised Threats and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

