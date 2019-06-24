SPA Selected as a 2019 Washington Post Top Workplace

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), has been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post.

"On behalf of the entire SPA team, it is a tremendous honor to be selected for the sixth year in a row as a Washington Post Top Workplace in the DC area," said SPA President and CEO Dr. William Vantine.

"We are proud of the high quality services we provide our clients and the opportunity for our employees to make a difference. Our objective has always been to provide a top tier benefits package, a professional work environment, and the opportunity for individual growth and initiative."

The Washington Post's 2019 Top Workplaces are determined based on feedback collected via anonymous employee survey conducted by an independent research firm.

SPA provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national security objectives. For more information, visit www.spa.com.

