SPA Selected as a 2021 Washington Post Top Workplace

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) has been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the Washington D.C. Area.

"On behalf of the entire SPA team, I am incredibly honored to accept this very special recognition from The Washington Post as a Top Workplace for the eighth year in a row," said SPA President and CEO Dr. William Vantine. "SPA is truly a special place. Our highly skilled, dedicated team and their unwavering commitment to our clients' missions and our Nation's security sets us apart. I could not be more proud that our people believe so strongly in our company's culture and mission. I want to thank every one of them for all they do for SPA and our great Nation," he added.

The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces are determined by anonymous employee feedback to a survey conducted by an independent research firm.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. provides innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions that integrate technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cyber; and Hypersonics. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

