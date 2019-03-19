SPA Sigma & Strategic Pricing Associates Doug Wyatt wins Sales Operations & Enablement Award

"We congratulate all the Sales Hacker Top 50 Award winners. We are especially blessed to have Doug Wyatt on our team here at SPA Sigma and Strategic Pricing Associates," said David Bauders, Founder, President & CEO, SPA & SPASIGMA. "Doug continues to provide immense impact by engaging managers, provide training and coaching to improve training adoption and sales rep skill levels, resulting in improved sales for our clients."

The 2019 Sales Hacker Top 50 Awards is an awards program in the United States recognizing individuals that have elevated the sales profession through innovation and leadership. Awards categories included: Sales Development, Account Executive, Account Manager/CSM, Sales Operations and Enablement, and Sales Leadership. The judging panel was comprised of experienced leaders and professionals working in the sales and marketing industry.

For more information on how SPA Sigma provides modern, impactful, and memorable sales training that delivers true skills mastery to drive long-term profitability and growth, visit https://spasigma.com/ or call 844-772-7446.

For more information on the 2019 Sales Hacker Top 50 Awards, please visit https://www.saleshacker.com/winners-top-50-awards-2019

ABOUT SPA

SPA is the leading provider of profit-maximizing analytics and skills training to distribution & manufacturing companies. SPA integrates pricing, sales and purchasing analytics with complementary virtual sales training/platforms to drive and monetize customer value. Epicor's strategic partner since 2008, SPA has helped over 600 businesses boost profitability & competitive advantage. https://www.strategicpricing.com/, https://spasigma.com/.

