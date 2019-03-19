SPA Sigma & Strategic Pricing Associates Doug Wyatt wins Sales Operations & Enablement Award
Bravado & Sales Hacker honors best-in-class Sales Operations & Sales Enablement practitioners
Mar 19, 2019, 06:00 ET
CLEVELAND, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Wyatt, Director of Sales Enablement SPA Sigma/Strategic Pricing Associates, has been named a Sales Hacker 2019 Top 50 Sales Operations & Enablement winner.
Doug Wyatt spent ten years in an industrial B2B sales organization where he developed a suite of skills training and tools to drive revenue growth. His initiatives established a track record of providing significant impacts on the performance of new sellers and veterans alike. Since joining SPA and SPASIGMA as Director of Sales Enablement, Doug has worked closely with clients to equip their sales teams with strategies, tools, and training needed to retain and grow revenue in today's evolving B2B marketplace. An energetic, professional trainer and presenter, Doug presents at national sales industry conferences and leads hands-on workshops to help attendees approach their own sales enablement and training efforts strategically. Currently, he is working to develop and bring to market training courses and sales analytics tools designed to accelerate growth in industrial B2B organizations.
"We congratulate all the Sales Hacker Top 50 Award winners. We are especially blessed to have Doug Wyatt on our team here at SPA Sigma and Strategic Pricing Associates," said David Bauders, Founder, President & CEO, SPA & SPASIGMA. "Doug continues to provide immense impact by engaging managers, provide training and coaching to improve training adoption and sales rep skill levels, resulting in improved sales for our clients."
The 2019 Sales Hacker Top 50 Awards is an awards program in the United States recognizing individuals that have elevated the sales profession through innovation and leadership. Awards categories included: Sales Development, Account Executive, Account Manager/CSM, Sales Operations and Enablement, and Sales Leadership. The judging panel was comprised of experienced leaders and professionals working in the sales and marketing industry.
For more information on how SPA Sigma provides modern, impactful, and memorable sales training that delivers true skills mastery to drive long-term profitability and growth, visit https://spasigma.com/ or call 844-772-7446.
For more information on the 2019 Sales Hacker Top 50 Awards, please visit https://www.saleshacker.com/winners-top-50-awards-2019
ABOUT SPA
SPA is the leading provider of profit-maximizing analytics and skills training to distribution & manufacturing companies. SPA integrates pricing, sales and purchasing analytics with complementary virtual sales training/platforms to drive and monetize customer value. Epicor's strategic partner since 2008, SPA has helped over 600 businesses boost profitability & competitive advantage. https://www.strategicpricing.com/, https://spasigma.com/.
