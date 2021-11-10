Spa Space Solving Therapist Shortage with On-Demand Staffing Solutions

Michael Tompkins, partner in recruiting and consulting firm Hutchinson Consulting, is witnessing the staffing struggle in the hospitality industry first-hand. He has identified some roadblocks to employees coming back to work:

"In today's tight hiring market, assuring a fast interview process and onboarding is essential to the successful hiring of licensed professionals. The process should be streamlined within a week to ten days, or candidates will have multiple offers from competing employers."

Spa Space has grown over 100% in the last six months. More than 1,000 provider populate the Spa Space platform. There is no minimum hour requirement, allowing access to employment opportunities that otherwise would be closed off because of schedule and caretaking limitations.

"For a nominal fee, our partners can open one treatment room to Spa Space, or we can operate the entire spa and handle recruiting, staffing, quality control, scheduling, and payroll. Our personalized approach to booking spa clients allows therapists to showcase their skills and form deeply personal relationships the guests," said Ilana Alberico, founder & CEO. "We've really embraced the idea of providing a combined workforce for our facilities, which has contributed to our incredible growth.

