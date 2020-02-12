Spa Theory On-Demand Spa And Salon Launches In Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spa Theory, the premier full-service on-demand spa launches today in Atlanta, Georgia. The in-home beauty and wellness provider delivers a complete set of spa and salon services in as little as two hours of booking. Spa Theory's top-ranked and vetted stylists, artists, and therapists provide the best spa and salon services to residents of Atlanta and the surrounding suburbs including Gwinnet County, Dekalb County, and Fulton County at their home, hotel, office, or event.

Atlanta Same-Day At-Home Spa

Spa Theory takes the hassle and headache out of going to the spa and salon and brings the services to you including: hairstyling, makeup, manicures, pedicures, eyelash extensions, facials, massages, hair braiding, threading, haircuts and color for men and women, and henna. Spa services can be booked on the Spa Theory app for iPhone and Android or on spatheory.com.

Customers choose the spa services, appointment time, and location – home, hotel, office or event space. Spa Theory providers bring the spa and salon to the door including all necessary supplies at a time the customer chooses – as early as 7am to as late as 10pm, 365 days a year.

"After working in spas and salons as both providers and owners we saw first-hand the issue customers have with booking times that work for them, and also getting to appointments on time – traffic, babysitters, parking, work delays – kept getting in the way," says Alyshah Vishram and Lizna Satchu, co-founders, Spa Theory. "We created Spa Theory to answer all the beauty and wellness needs of Atlanta residents and visitors – just like you get when you go to the spa, but now without the hassle of travel, and always at a time and place that works for you – not what's dictated by the salon."

Spa Theory is competitively priced with other Atlanta spas and salons. An at-home blowout for example is $50 and also saves the customer the headache of sitting in traffic, finding parking, and having the weather wreak havoc on the final hairstyle. Customers can also book multiple services – just like at a spa – and receive various package deals for the ultimate at-home spa day.

Spa Theory Trust and Safety

All Spa Theory providers are top-rated, vetted, and licensed. They all are interviewed in person and must demonstrate their expertise before being invited to join the Spa Theory network. Spa Theory is committed to reliability and availability of providers, and most importantly, to safety and quality.

Atlanta Chair Massages

Companies in Atlanta can upgrade their wellness programs with Spa Theory which brings chair massages and manicure/beauty parties to offices and events as a stand-alone or on a recurring basis.

Atlanta Hotel Beauty and Wellness

Resorts and hotels that want to offer the luxury of a spa amenity can tap in to Spa Theory's network of providers who can staff an on-site space or provide in-room spa services to guests with as little as two hours' notice.

About Spa Theory

Spa Theory is the premier on-demand at-home spa company based in Atlanta, GA. Offering a complete set of spa and salon services including makeup, hair, nails, lashes, massages, facials, men's grooming, threading, and more. Spa Theory comes to you at home, hotel, office, or event in as little as two hours from booking as early as 7am and as late as 10pm. Download the Spa Theory app on Android® and Apple® or book online.

