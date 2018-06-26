spa810 Uptown Offers GAINSWave® in Texas

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Amir Baluch, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. spa810 Uptown is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 2222 McKinney Ave, Ste 120, Dallas, TX, 75201.

Brazilian native Mara Pinney has worked as an esthetician in both Dubai and Milan, Italy and now brings the beauty secrets she's picked up on her world travels to spa810 Dallas. Pinney's expertise in medical esthetics + body sculpting + service + product combination sets her work apart from the rest, leading to full body transformations.

spa810 specializes in esthetics, specifically body contouring treatments (CoolSculpting and cellulite reduction with Venus Legacy), HydraFacial MD, platelet rich plasma therapy (PRP), Botox and Juvederm injections, RF microneedling, facials (Fire & Ice, VI chemical peel and others), GAINSWave therapy for erectile dysfunction / ED, hormone replacement therapy, laser hair removal, and multi-modal massage.

