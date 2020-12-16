SPAC Investigations LLC Created to Provide Independent Investigative Research to SPAC Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPAC Investigations LLC, a newly formed company, today announces the launch of its independent investigative research services for special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) investors.

"There are about 200 SPACs currently competing for target acquisitions. Since some SPAC sponsors may not perform sufficient due diligence, some deals may pose a larger risk to investors than previously understood," said Luke DiMaggio, a principal of SPAC Investigations. "Target companies taken public through SPAC mergers are often less well-known than those taken public through traditional IPOs or direct listings. Our reports help investors fill the information gap by highlighting the potential risks and advantages associated with investing in SPAC target companies and their management teams."

Based on findings drawn from open-source public records investigations, SPAC Investigations' reports will flag potential risks for institutional investors. These reports will also provide background information about the target company and detailed analysis of the leadership team's track record and management experience.

To find out more, please visit SPACInvestigations.com or contact Luke DiMaggio at [email protected] to access our research.

About SPAC Investigations LLC:

SPAC Investigations LLC (www.spacinvestigations.com) helps investors make informed decisions by providing background due diligence investigations into SPAC target companies and their management teams. We work in partnership with Forward Risk and Intelligence LLC ("Forward Risk"), a corporate investigations, intelligence, and risk advisory firm headquartered in Washington, DC. Forward Risk's expertise draws from years of investigations and due diligence research supporting investment banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, and law firms.

Disclaimer:

We are not investment advisors. The information provided above should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation or opinion with respect to any particular security. Information provided by SPAC Investigations is for informational purposes only and should not be used or relied upon in making investment decisions. Investors must make their own investment decisions based upon their specific investment objectives and financial situation utilizing their own financial advisors as they deem necessary.

