SPAC Research Releases DeSPAC Advisor and DeSPAC Legal Advisor League Tables

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPAC Research, the leading provider of data and research on Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, today released the first ever league tables for both deSPAC financial advisors and deSPAC legal advisors. The tables are dynamically updated and can be filtered by year and by deal status.

Investment banks Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley lead deSPAC advisor activity so far in 2020, each with over $30bn in advisory engagements including live deals. Among Law Firms, Kirkland & Ellis leads with 14 active and closed advisory engagements this year, but Weil, Gotshal & Manges has advised on a greater total dollar volume of transactions.

SPAC Research is managed by CEO Benjamin Kwasnick along with partners Richard Humphrey and Rajiv Shukla to provide thought leadership and comprehensive coverage of news and data related to US-listed SPACs. It has grown to a prominent position in the SPAC industry with a diverse client base that includes the majority of SPAC book-runners from 2020 as well as funds with over $10bn in SPAC assets under management.

"We are pleased to offer this service in response to frequent requests about deSPAC advisory leadership in addition to our existing slate of dynamically updated league tables for SPAC transactions," said Benjamin Kwasnick, co-founder of SPAC Research.

