SPACE 3D Launches and Makes Large-Scale SLA 3D Printing Affordable for Everyone

3D printing is more popular than ever, but most consumer models are limited to the FDM printing process. Although simple in design and inexpensive, these types of printers have limitations that affect print quality. The process is prone to errors in both resolution and accuracy that results in models that have rough edges and lack detail.

SLA printing uses light to solidify liquid resin to build models in layers and is preferred by professionals because it creates smooth curves and incredibly precise finished 3D models with greater resolution and better accuracy than those printing using the FDM method. Until recently, high-quality SLA 3D printers were impractical for many people due to their high cost and learning curve. But now, printers such as SPACE 3D are changing that.

"SLA printing has long been preferred over FDM when high-resolution and greater accuracy is needed for models. However, until now, professional-quality SLA printing was not user-friendly and was cost-prohibitive for consumers. With SPACE 3D, our goal was to bring the quality and precision of SLA printing to the desktop and keep it affordable and intuitive so that anyone can quickly achieve stunning results." -Lion Chen, CEO, SPACE 3D

SPACE 3D sets itself apart from the competition by combining the best of SLA printing: high speed, accuracy, and large-scale printing in a compact desktop design. It is the first affordable SLA printer of its kind to offer large-scale build volumes up to 215*135*200mm. Further, it includes a 140W UV LED Matrix for more uniform lamp exposure that ensures better print quality and higher success rates while printing at speeds up to 40mm/h, which is twice as fast as other large-scale 3D printers in its class.

Ultimately, accuracy and precision are the keys to the 3D printing success SPACE 3D delivers, with XY resolution of 85μm and Z resolution of 10μm. The team that developed SPACE 3D also kept new users in mind and included beginner-friendly features, such as a smart touch screen and one-click printing, that make it easy for anyone to get started in 3D printing.

