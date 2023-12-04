Space and Satellite Industry Veteran Stephen Eisele Joins Lonestar Data Holdings as President and Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

04 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. and LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar), a leader in pioneering premium lunar and CIS lunar data solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Stephen Eisele as its President and Chief Revenue Officer. Eisele brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the space and satellite industry, positioning Lonestar for accelerated growth and success in its mission to build a data center industry on and around the Moon.

Continue Reading
Steve Eisele joins Lonestar as President and Chief Revenue Officer
Steve Eisele joins Lonestar as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Eisele is a seasoned professional with an impressive track record in the space and satellite sector. With over 19 years experience in defense and aerospace industries, Eisele has held key leadership positions in various capacities, contributing to the success of multiple industry initiatives and organizations.

In his new role at Lonestar, Eisele will spearhead the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on revenue generation, business development, and overall company growth. His deep understanding of the space industry's dynamics, coupled with a proven track record of driving business success, will be instrumental in guiding Lonestar through its ambitious mission.

"Steve Eisele's appointment as President and Chief Revenue Officer is a significant milestone for Lonestar. His extensive experience and leadership in the space and satellite industry make him the ideal choice to lead our company into the next phase of growth and innovation," said Chris Stott, CEO and Founder  at Lonestar.

Eisele's background includes serving as Vice President of Business Development at Virgin Orbit, Senior Business Director at Surrey Satellite Technology US, and as a Vice President at Space Services Holdings among other roles. He currently also sits on Space Advisory Boards and as a Board Member for SatRev S.A., a satellite manufacturing company based in Poland. While at Virgin Orbit, Eisele led all commercial and international business ventures , including spearheading Virgin Orbit's international spaceport infrastructure and developing partnerships around the world. His commitment to advancing space technology aligns seamlessly with Lonestar's vision of transforming data infrastructure beyond Earth's boundaries.

"I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at Lonestar Data Holdings. The company's vision for the in-space and lunar data center industry is both ambitious and groundbreaking. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to Lonestar's success and play a key role in shaping the future of space-based data solutions," said Eisele.

As President and Chief Revenue Officer, Eisele will collaborate closely with Lonestar's executive team to drive innovation, forge strategic partnerships, and expand the company's market presence. His leadership will be integral to positioning Lonestar as a key player in the evolving landscape of space-driven data solutions.

About Lonestar - Saving Earth's Data One Byte at a Time 
Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar®), headquartered in St Petersburg's Maritime and Defense Technology Hub, has been founded by a proven team of experts from the Cloud and Space verticals to pioneer a future for data at the edge for all of us.  www.lonestarlunar.com

SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

Also from this source

Tierra Lunar CEO, Retired NASA Astronaut and Former U.S. Department of Energy Official, Dr. Jose Hernandez, Joins Main Board of Lonestar Data Holdings

Tierra Lunar CEO, Retired NASA Astronaut and Former U.S. Department of Energy Official, Dr. Jose Hernandez, Joins Main Board of Lonestar Data Holdings

Lonestar Data Holdings (Lonestar), a leading player in the lunar data management and technology industry, is proud to announce the addition of Tierra ...
Lonestar Data Holdings Inc Successfully Completes Oversubscribed Financing Round, Raising $825,000

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc Successfully Completes Oversubscribed Financing Round, Raising $825,000

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar) the cutting-edge technology company at the forefront of premium lunar data storage and disaster recovery...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.