Space and Satellite Industry Veteran Stephen Eisele Joins Lonestar Data Holdings as President and Chief Revenue Officer

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. and LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar), a leader in pioneering premium lunar and CIS lunar data solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Stephen Eisele as its President and Chief Revenue Officer. Eisele brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the space and satellite industry, positioning Lonestar for accelerated growth and success in its mission to build a data center industry on and around the Moon.

Eisele is a seasoned professional with an impressive track record in the space and satellite sector. With over 19 years experience in defense and aerospace industries, Eisele has held key leadership positions in various capacities, contributing to the success of multiple industry initiatives and organizations.

In his new role at Lonestar, Eisele will spearhead the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on revenue generation, business development, and overall company growth. His deep understanding of the space industry's dynamics, coupled with a proven track record of driving business success, will be instrumental in guiding Lonestar through its ambitious mission.

"Steve Eisele's appointment as President and Chief Revenue Officer is a significant milestone for Lonestar. His extensive experience and leadership in the space and satellite industry make him the ideal choice to lead our company into the next phase of growth and innovation," said Chris Stott, CEO and Founder at Lonestar.

Eisele's background includes serving as Vice President of Business Development at Virgin Orbit, Senior Business Director at Surrey Satellite Technology US, and as a Vice President at Space Services Holdings among other roles. He currently also sits on Space Advisory Boards and as a Board Member for SatRev S.A., a satellite manufacturing company based in Poland. While at Virgin Orbit, Eisele led all commercial and international business ventures , including spearheading Virgin Orbit's international spaceport infrastructure and developing partnerships around the world. His commitment to advancing space technology aligns seamlessly with Lonestar's vision of transforming data infrastructure beyond Earth's boundaries.

"I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at Lonestar Data Holdings. The company's vision for the in-space and lunar data center industry is both ambitious and groundbreaking. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to Lonestar's success and play a key role in shaping the future of space-based data solutions," said Eisele.

As President and Chief Revenue Officer, Eisele will collaborate closely with Lonestar's executive team to drive innovation, forge strategic partnerships, and expand the company's market presence. His leadership will be integral to positioning Lonestar as a key player in the evolving landscape of space-driven data solutions.

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar®), headquartered in St Petersburg's Maritime and Defense Technology Hub, has been founded by a proven team of experts from the Cloud and Space verticals to pioneer a future for data at the edge for all of us. www.lonestarlunar.com

