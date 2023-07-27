Space Campers reveals Cutting-edge Prototype for the Tesla Cybertruck

Space Campers

27 Jul, 2023

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California startup Space Campers lives up to the renders in a teaser video of their new prototype camper for the Cybertruck that opens and closes hands-free, with air power.

While traditional truck campers rely on gas springs for support, Space Campers is tapping into the onboard air compressor that powers the Cybertruck's suspension. With the simple twist of a valve, air rushes into the camper's pneumatic cylinders to set up and break down camp in minutes. 

"We've built a prototype from the ground up to put our finger on the pulse of manufacturing. We're planning to act as fast as possible once the Cybertruck hits the road," says Space Campers founder and head engineer, Lee Wilkerson.

Space Campers is setting a new standard for versatility with function being the priority. Installation of The Wedge camper won't require modifications to the Cybertruck and always allows for full access to the truck bed. 

The base model comes in black, with the option for a stainless-steel upgrade, and provides the following features: 

  • A Murphy-style bed that sleeps two and lifts up for 8-feet of standing room. 
  • A built-in awning and dimmable LED interior and exterior lighting. 
  • Integration with the Cybertruck's tailgate locking mechanism for keyless entry. 
  • Extensions that act as plug-and-play tables and benches. 
  • Four 120 V outlets and easy access to routing pathways, mounting points, and universal L-tracks for customizations. 
  • The option to add-on accessories for a camp kitchen, pressurized hot water, shower, bathroom, roof racks, insulation, solar, and an easy offload system. 

"We like to think of our camper as hard on the outside and soft on the inside. Since day one, we've wanted our design to be as rugged as the truck, with the same sort of comfort and nostalgia you'd get from a classic VW bus," says Wilkerson.

In addition to The Wedge camper, Space Campers just released a waiting list for their latest product, The Cap, a non-hinging truck topper for the Cybertruck. Built from the same aerospace grade composites as their camper, The Cap fits seamlessly to the Cybertruck while matching its durability.

Space Campers will be debuting their prototype the weekend of July 29th at Tesla Takeover in San Luis Obispo, the largest event of the year for Tesla owners and EV enthusiasts in North America. 

Learn more at www.spacecampers.com 

ABOUT SPACE CAMPERS:
We're here to enhance the capabilities of electric vehicles in the great outdoors with a commitment to strength, endurance, and accessibility. Our campers are precision-built for a sleek aesthetic and take advantage of the Cybertruck's heavy-hitting battery pack for weeks of auxiliary camping power. Enable adventure, sacrifice nothing. Join us as we push the boundaries of personalization and reliability into the stratosphere.

Contact: Dylan Grant
805.242.1428
[email protected] 

SOURCE Space Campers

