Space Center Houston Launches Galaxy's Game to Celebrate the Summer of Soccer

Explore the riveting connection between sports and space

HOUSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Center Houston has launched Galaxy's Game, a limited-time experience through July 31, bringing together the global excitement for FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the wonder of space exploration.

Guests will be immersed in a cosmic experience that examines the connection between athleticism and space exploration. Post this Guests play Lunar Obstacle Run at Space Center Houston’s Galaxy’s Game (Photo Courtesy, Space Center Houston)

Designed for sports fans and curious minds of all ages captivated by the cosmos, the experience invites guests to explore how the drive for excellence on the field mirrors humanity's pursuit of discovery beyond Earth. Through one-of-a-kind artifacts, dynamic visuals, hands-on activities, and engaging storytelling, visitors will discover the shared values that connect athletes and astronauts: resilience, discipline, teamwork, ambition, and the courage to push boundaries.

Where Sports Meets the Stars

As the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center and one of the world's leading space exploration and science learning museums, Space Center Houston will give guests an unforgettable cosmic experience that examines the connection between athleticism and space exploration.

"We are excited to be able to unite the worlds of space and sports. This experience presents a unique opportunity to inspire curiosity about space and science while tapping into the passion people feel for soccer," said Keesha Bullock, chief operating and strategy officer at Space Center Houston. "Through this exhibit, we hope to spark curiosity, inspire ambition and show visitors, particularly young people, how STEM can help them pursue big goals — whether on a pitch or beyond."

One Global Game. One Giant Leap.

In addition to exploring the museum's more than 400 extraordinary and unique space artifacts, exhibits and experiences, guests can take part in hands-on, space-themed athletic challenges that combine physical play with scientific discovery. Created by global entertainment studio Moment Factory, the Lunar Surface Arena includes:

The Grid: Teams face off in an arena set on the surface of the Moon. As part of the astronaut training, visitors must launch balls and aim for bonus points scattered across the grid.

Teams face off in an arena set on the surface of the Moon. As part of the astronaut training, visitors must launch balls and aim for bonus points scattered across the grid. Lunar Obstacle Run: Guests choose their country's team and race across the Moon, completing as many round trips as possible while grabbing bonus points and dodging obstacles.

Guests choose their country's team and race across the Moon, completing as many round trips as possible while grabbing bonus points and dodging obstacles. ISS Fan Tracker: Guests monitor their success via a live digital display showcasing their player stats as they progress in a symbolic "journey to the Moon."

An additional highlight is the viewing of astronaut Ellison Onizuka's signed soccer ball that was recovered from Space Shuttle Challenger, a powerful symbol of resilience and an enduring reminder of the important connection between athleticism and space.

Galaxy's Game is included with general admission to Space Center Houston. Purchase tickets here.

Extending the Experience Beyond Space Center Houston

The sports-and-space celebration extends beyond Space Center Houston into eastern downtown, June 11 – July 19. Free to the public and open every match day of FIFA World Cup 2026™, visitors can attend FIFA Fan Festival™ Houston to experience the soul of football in the heart of the city.

At the festival, live matches will be broadcast on giant screens, and there will be a variety of unique performances and activities. At Houston Hall, visitors will enjoy a collaborative exhibition from NASA Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston. Additionally, sports and science fans can visit Esphera, a striking projection dome inspired by the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ match ball, where inside Space Center Houston delivers a 360-degree immersive experience blending innovation, storytelling, and technology. There is no charge for Space Center Houston activities at FIFA Fan Festival™ Houston.

SOURCE Space Center Houston