Space City Home Network's Streaming Platform Gains Early Momentum with the Houston Rockets ahead of Astros Spring Training

"Launching our streaming service was a major milestone for Space City Home Network, and the initial response by fans has been phenomenal," said Jim Colasanto, General Manager, Space City Home Network. "With over 45 live sporting events in the month of March including the Houston Rockets, the Bruce Bolt College Classic, Houston Astros Spring Training and 2026 regular season and the Houston Rodeo, we're excited to bring Houston sports fans all their favorite spring events anytime they want, and anywhere they are."

The service offers both standalone direct-to-consumer subscriptions and TV Everywhere authentication for participating pay-TV subscribers, providing flexible in-market streaming access without blackout restrictions* inside Space City Home Networks TV territory**. SCHN's app is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and web browsers.

Fans can watch live coverage of the Houston Astros Spring Training and live coverage of the Houston Rockets, with the Houston Rodeo coming March 2. Additional shoulder programming including Rockets All-Access, Astros Bases Loaded and Countdown to Houston Rodeo, in addition to exclusive player interviews and original features, further expands SCHN's premier local live sports and entertainment coverage.

The SCHN platform is developed and operated by ViewLift, a global leader in digital streaming solutions. ViewLift's cloud-based architecture ensures low-latency delivery for live games, seamless cross-device access, and scalable support for high-volume events.

"Spring sports are here – NBA regular season, MLB Spring Training, and the Rodeo in Houston," noted Rick Allen, ViewLift CEO, "and Space City Home Network is covering them all on every screen. With the Rockets readying their playoff push, and the Astros flying into preseason, SCHN+ is the hottest streaming destination in sports for the Southwest."

*Subject to league restrictions; Territorial restrictions apply

**SCHN & SCHN+ Territory: Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and the following counties in New Mexico: Dona Ana, Eddy, Lea, Chaves, Roosevelt, Curry, Quay, Union and Debaca

About Space City Home Network

Space City Home Network is a regional sports network operated under a joint venture owned by the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets. The network is the exclusive local TV and streaming home for the Houston Astros (MLB) and the Houston Rockets (NBA). The network is available in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and eastern New Mexico via satellite, cable, and OTT providers. In addition to the more than 220 live games, Space City Home Network also offers exclusive behind-the-scenes team content, original programming, and extensive regional coverage of high-school and collegiate sports in southeast Texas.

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a technology company providing digital solutions for content owners, with particular expertise in live and on-demand video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers digital platforms for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, viewer engagement tools, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid models). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. In addition to the SCHN, ViewLift's sports clients include the National Hockey League, a total of 15 US top professional sports teams; LIV Golf; five Regional Sports Networks; the Professional Fighters League; the World Racing Group and others. The company's media clients include Versant; TEGNA; and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's MOTV.

For more information about ViewLift, visit www.viewlift.com.

Media Contact:

ViewLift

Mahesh Kumar

[email protected]

SOURCE ViewLift