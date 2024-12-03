Space Coast Association of REALTORS® in Florida First to Implement RentSpree's New Homebuyer Insights Feature

RentSpree's new feature will help Space Coast's 6,000+ subscribers better identify potential buyer leads

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Coast Association of REALTORS®, which serves Brevard County, the 10th-most populated county in Florida, will be the first multiple listing service partner to implement and make available RentSpree's new Homebuyer Insights feature to its 6,000 members.

With Homebuyer Insights agents will be better able to support and guide their clients on the path from renting to home ownership. The new feature leverages years of collected rental data and combines it with RentSpree's home sales model to provide agents with intel on who of their renters will likely be in the market to purchase a home.

"Many agents have a tough time identifying and staying on top of their rental clients who may have the potential to become a buyer sooner than later," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree, the top-rated provider of rental software in the U.S. "Lead generation is a vital component of agents' success. Cold calling can be such a futile way of trying to find those potentially in the market to buy a house. RentSpree's Homebuyer Insights can help take some of the guesswork out of the process."

RentSpree's Homebuyer Insights was developed using data science based on public records, such as home ownership as well as rental application data, including income, employment duration and age. Combining this information can help predict how likely a renter is to purchase a home in the next 18 months. Agents will directly receive information about leads generated only from their client base, empowering them to reach out with confidence and make sure they're top of mind as their buyer's agent.

Brevard County has seen a rising demand for housing driven by its growing population, which surpassed 600,000 according to the 2020 census. As the Space Coast, the county's aerospace industry—anchored by the John F. Kennedy Space Center—continues to attract professionals, boosting the need for housing. The area attracts short- and long-term rentals particularly in its coastal cities.

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve three million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

SOURCE RentSpree