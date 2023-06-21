Space Coast Beaches Remain Clean and Pristine Despite Reports of Sargassum Algae Washing Ashore Elsewhere in Florida

Florida's Space Coast

21 Jun, 2023, 08:25 ET

While experts continue to monitor the state's coastal waters, Space Coast locals and vacationers can check conditions 24/7 through live webcams and NOAA's CoastWatch page. 

COCOA BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With news reports continuing to cover instances of Sargassum, a naturally occurring seaweed that has washed up on some South Florida beaches, the Space Coast would like to assure visitors and locals that its shorelines and coastal waters remain clean, safe, and open for enjoyment.

"We are keeping our eyes on the latest Sargassum movements and tidal patterns and are prepared to act accordingly if the need arises," said Peter Cranis, executive director of Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism. "But we are pleased to say that the Space Coast remains open for business, and it's never been a better time to see all we have to offer. Come on down — the water's fine!"

Sightings of sargassum, which are blooms of microalgae that separate from the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, are common from the west coast of Africa across the tropical Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in collaboration with the University of South Florida, provides an updated graphical map of Sargassum risk levels at its CoastWatch page: https://cwcgom.aoml.noaa.gov/SIR/. As of June 21, the NOAA map indicates the Space Coast as being "Low" risk for Sargassum impact. 

Locals, vacationers, and other interested parties can also take a look at beach and ocean conditions, day and night, and see for themselves how clear and inviting the water is along the Space Coast. From the Cocoa Beach Pier to Melbourne Beach's Indialantic Boardwalk to Sebastian Inlet State Park, see 24/7 feeds from six different Space Coast surf cams at visitspacecoast.com/beaches/surfspots-cams.

Visitors with questions about existing hotel reservations, scheduled cruises from Florida's Space Coast, or individual attractions in the area should contact those locations directly or visit their websites. Travelers needing future reservations can visit the tourism office's booking engine at visitspacecoast.com/hotels.

