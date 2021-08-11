Space EA Systems Delivers Satellite-Enabled Quantum-Proof Cybersecurity and Innovation Tweet this

As terrestrial based services become more reliant and interlinked with space-based networks and constellations in orbit, they must be secured from cyberattack. Acting on the expectancy that current encryption methods will be useless within the next decade, governments, commercial entities, and security experts are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to study and address quantum resistant security.

The Canadian Space Agency has begun a design and implementation phase for its Quantum Encryption Science Satellite (QEYSSat). Likewise, Europe is developing a broader European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI) initiative to establish a federation of national networks in the region.

"Satellite-enabled post quantum cybersecurity is the core element of secure communications infrastructures among constellations and other military assets," explains Rico Jones, Founder Space Engineering & Acquisition Systems, Inc. "Space EA has recently facilitated an intrusion-proof data exchange mechanism to overcome quantum computing threats.

"We can now secure communications links of any networked device against hacking, including attacks from quantum computers. The multi-patented Technology Suite delivers a post quantum cryptographic algorithm that defeats attack by Cryptanalysis, Statistical Analysis, Mathematical Analysis, AI, and Quantum Computing. This solution has undergone successful government, academic, and military testing, proven deployment, and is commercially available, now."

Other current initiatives that study the quantum problem are extremely costly and are taking longer than expected to develop. Many current hypotheses present schemes that use quantum computers to distribute keys from orbit to networks and endpoints on earth. This approach uses numerous transmissions for each key instance, which is not only complicated, but also creates new attack vectors. To date, these objectives are not met.

Space EA quickly accelerated ahead of these approaches to circumvent key distribution problems by utilizing a post-quantum secure key system that requires no key distribution at all.

Jones further details the secure and efficient process, "Keys are created, used, and destroyed at the time-point of encryption and then, on demand, recreated, used, and destroyed at the time-point of decryption. There is no key transfer and no key storage, as well as no distance limits, which the competing hypotheses are struggling to overcome."

The space community is highly future-looking, indicating why government and commercial organizations have trusted Space EA team members for over a third of a century for their acute knowledge of and exceptional advisory on the most advanced technologies available for pivotal missions and initiatives.

"In short, we have to be the best at knowing the industry's best," advocates Jones.

Space EA's timely focus on facilitating technologies for National Security strength and advanced satellite innovation is in step with and crucially significant to the aggressive space implementations of its customers.

This immediate necessity for security and innovation is evidenced by the US Space Force investing billions of dollars in new space technologies along with the Space Development Agency (SDA) and Missile Defense Agency (MDA) developing new low earth orbit (LEO) sensor satellites to detect and track maneuvering hypersonic glide vehicles and other advanced weapons.

"As quantum emergence drives a global shift to new satellite-enabled post-quantum cybersecurity, Space EA's forward-reaching design engineering and unprecedented technology offerings ensure that our clients are well-positioned to implement essential innovation and well-equipped to navigate future unknowns," reports Jones.

Space EA's Technology Suite includes a patented Network Access Control, which deploys a secure untraceable private network that masks clients on the Internet (4Q21 release). The solution's "1-second non-repeating process-change" technique denies capture of data. It does not respond to port probes, ignores DDoS attack, fake IP attempts, and unauthenticated and unapproved network messages. The NAC has successfully prevailed against extensive government and commercial testing and has never succumbed to an attack against it.

ABOUT SPACE EA SYSTEMS Innovation, Discipline, Quality

Space EA Systems is a minority owned small business, with 3+ decades of DoD, NASA, and US Agency experienced professionals providing advanced technology, acquisition, design, engineering, and R&D support to DoD space and ground system development. The company's security Technology Suite holds multiple patents and includes post quantum cryptography, multiple authentication systems, and advanced NAC solutions. Space EA customers include US Space Force, Space Systems Command (SSC) Programs: Remote Sensing, Global Positioning System (GPS), Enterprise Ground Systems, and US Air Force Research Lab. Space EA Point of Contact: 949-562-3536; [email protected]

