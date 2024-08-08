SPACE Events: The Ultimate All-Inclusive Luxury Wedding Venue Now Open

MANHATTAN, N.Y. and ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPACE Events, renowned for its EPIC Mitzvah celebrations, proudly announces its expansion into the wedding market with its newly renovated venue, offering an unparalleled all-inclusive luxury experience. Known for its sophisticated style, in-house services, and both non-Kosher and certified Kosher cuisine, SPACE Events is set to become the premier choice for couples seeking a stress-free and modern wedding experience.

Unmatched Elegance and Convenience

SPACE Events is not just a venue; it's an experience where all your dreams come true! Our all-inclusive packages ensure every detail is meticulously planned and executed. From the moment you secure the date with us, our dedicated team handles everything with ease. We offer complimentary event planning and design, catering, decor, furniture, and staff, providing a seamless experience that is both luxurious and convenient.

RCBC-Certified Kosher Cuisine by Culinary Masters

Understanding the importance of tradition and dietary needs, SPACE Events proudly offers in-house kosher catering under RCBC supervision, crafted by our world-class chefs. Our menu features an array of delectable dishes adhering to the highest standards of kosher certification.

A Venue Like No Other

Our prime location is just a heartbeat away from NYC, making us the ultimate destination for those on the Upper East Side and Upper West Side. Conveniently accessible via the George Washington Bridge, SPACE Events boasts stunning interiors blending modern sophistication with timeless elegance. Our versatile spaces can be customized to reflect your unique vision. With in-house state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, your wedding will be a dazzling affair.

Why Choose SPACE Events?

All-Inclusive Venue: Premium full-service event venue with complimentary event planning and design.

Premium full-service event venue with complimentary event planning and design. Catering: Our award-winning in-house executive chef ensures top-tier, quality food freshly prepared on premise. We offer in-house kosher catering cuisine under RCBC supervision.

Our award-winning in-house executive chef ensures top-tier, quality food freshly prepared on premise. We offer in-house kosher catering cuisine under RCBC supervision. Decor: Custom theme decor and centerpieces created in-house.

Custom theme decor and centerpieces created in-house. A/V Capabilities: State-of-the-art sound, special effects, LED lighting, intelligent lighting, and a 7'x10' LED screen.

State-of-the-art sound, special effects, LED lighting, intelligent lighting, and a 7'x10' LED screen. Furniture: Leather couches, LED tables, high and low cocktail tables, and chairs. No rentals necessary.

Leather couches, LED tables, high and low cocktail tables, and chairs. No rentals necessary. Staff: Our staff is always courteous and professional. An event planner and day-of coordinator will ensure your event runs smoothly. Coat check and bathroom attendants are provided.

Book Your Dream Wedding Today

Dates are filling up fast! Visit SpaceNJ.com or call us at (201) 567-3810 to discover how SPACE Events can transform your wedding dreams into reality.

SOURCE Space NJ