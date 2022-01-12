Space-Exploring Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist Lane Bess Joins Sepio as Chairman of the Board

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio , the leader in Zero Trust Hardware Access (ZTHA), today announced the appointment of venture capitalist and cyber tech entrepreneur Lane Bess as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Bess, a Sepio investor who joined the advisory board in 2020, succeeds Tamir Pardo, former Director of the Mossad and president of XM Cyber, who served as Chairman for the past four years.

"I feel very privileged to take on this role at such a crucial time for the cyber security industry," said Bess. "Demand for Sepio's HAC-1 solution is rapidly growing because no other technology uses physical layer fingerprinting to provide risk management and full visibility into the infrastructure and identify rogue devices, which can be used to inject ransomware and malware and steal data."

Lane Bess is the principal and founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., an innovator and leader in Cloud-based Internet security services. Bess has spent over 30 years as an operational executive and has successfully launched start-ups and grown medium-sized businesses to large scale. Between 2008 and 2011, Bess was CEO of Palo Alto Networks. There, he led the late fundraising and scaled the company from early go-to-market to a revenue run rate exceeding $200 million prior to IPO.

On Dec. 11, 2021, Bess and his son Cameron became the first father-son duo to ever journey into space together when they joined four others onboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space capsule for an 11-minute flight. Bess brought a Sepio-branded rubber ducky on the flight with him as a vote of confidence in the company and to acknowledge his new role as Chairman.

"On behalf of the Sepio Board, I would like to thank my friend Tamir for his contributions to the company's growth and success over the years," said Sepio CEO and co-founder Yossi Appleboum. "The team is looking forward to working with Lane to elevate the company to even greater successes. He is extremely motivated and passionate, and we appreciate his strong belief in our company."

About Sepio

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Sepio's HAC-1 is the first hardware access control platform that provides visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's hardware fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged, and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security tools. Sepio is a strategic partner of Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurance company, and Merlin Cyber, a leading cybersecurity federal solution provider. Learn more: www.sepiocyber.com.

