Space Florida Invests in New Home of Aerion Supersonic

EXPLORATION PARK and MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Florida is pleased to announce it has finalized a multi-million-dollar investment in Aerion Supersonic to accelerate the hiring of employees and development of the company's new state-of-the-art campus – Aerion Park – in Melbourne, Florida.

A new development which will be powered by clean energy, Aerion Park will incorporate a new global headquarters and integrated campus for research, design, production and support of the company's supersonic aircraft. The new project represents a multi-year investment that is expected to generate at least 675 jobs in Florida by 2026.

"This is a truly transformational project for Florida that changes the game both for high speed air transportation as well for advanced aerospace manufacturing in the state," said Frank DiBello, President and CEO of Space Florida. "Florida has a rich history in the aviation industry from the first commercial air passenger service and it will now host production of the world's first commercial supersonic business jet. The decision to locate design, engineering and manufacturing of this technologically advanced supersonic flight vehicle here in Florida is a testament to the growing strength and global recognition of the importance of Florida as a world-leading aerospace state. Space Florida is pleased to have provided financing, structure and development assistance to this project."

Aerion will break ground on the new campus later this year and once complete, Aerion Park is expected to attract key aerospace suppliers within the supersonic technology ecosystem to bring business to Florida, creating additional roles for scientists, designers, engineers and aircraft builders.

"We are excited to partner with the State of Florida, Space Florida, Brevard County and the local Melbourne community to create a sustainable supersonic future," said Aerion Chairman, President & CEO, Tom Vice. "As well as an incredible aerospace legacy, the Space Coast is now home to a unique cluster of innovative technology companies in aviation and space. Backed by an excellent education system, a significant engineering and manufacturing talent pool, the right business climate with global access and the unique attributes of Orlando Melbourne International Airport, this is the ideal location for Aerion to continue our mission to build the global transportation networks of the future."

The AS2 supersonic business jet will be the first aircraft to be designed, built, and tested at Aerion Park. Designed to be inherently environmentally responsible from first flight, the AS2 is the first supersonic aircraft designed to be powered by 100% synthetic fuel and reach supersonic speeds without the need for an afterburner. Manufacturing is scheduled to commence in 2023.

About Space Florida:

Space Florida was created to strengthen Florida's position as the global leader in aerospace research, investment, exploration and commerce. As Florida's aerospace and spaceport development authority, we are committed to attracting and expanding the next generation of space industry businesses. With its highly trained workforce, proven infrastructure and unparalleled record of achievement, Florida is the ideal location for aerospace businesses to thrive – and Space Florida is the perfect partner to help them succeed. www.spaceflorida.gov

About Aerion:

Aerion is founded on a core belief of bringing humanity closer. The company's vision is a future where humanity can travel between any two points on our planet within three hours using new transportation networks – powered by clean energy solutions and enabling a world where distance is no longer a barrier. The starting point is sustainable supersonic flight, led by the world's first supersonic business jet – the AS2. More information can be found at www.aerionsupersonic.com

SOURCE Aerion Supersonic

Related Links

https://www.aerionsupersonic.com/

