SPACE FOR HUMANITY ANNOUNCE SUPPORT OF AMANDA NGUYEN LAUNCH TO SPACE. FIRST VIETNAMESE WOMAN TO FLY TO SPACE

DENVER, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Space for Humanity is excited to announce its new sponsorship of Amanda Nguyen.

"I am thrilled to be partnered with Space for Humanity, not just for their support, but also their vision and values. Together, we're committed to changing the way we all think about the cosmos, each other, and humanity's future. I look forward to my journey to space as well as our continued journey to a brighter and better future," said Amanda Nguyen.

Amanda on the road to space with the support of Space for Humanity. Photo Credit: Amanda Nguyen

Amanda Nguyen epitomizes the spirit and ambition of our Citizen Astronaut Program. She is a civil rights activist and founder of Rise, known for her work on the Sexual Assault Survivors' Rights Act and advocacy for Asian American rights. She was a Nobel Peace Prize nominee and Time Woman of the Year in 2022. Amanda will fly to space on a Blue Origin New Shepard becoming the first Vietnamese Woman to fly to space.

Executive Director of Space for Humanity, Antonio Peronace commented: "Space for Humanity could not be more proud to team up with and support Amanda Nguyen's journey to space. Amanda's novel voyage will represent a much-overdue, shining example to countless others."

Peronace continued: "As an organization committed to democratizing space and making it accessible to all the world's citizens, we're proud that Amanda and her journey represent the strength, passion, and brilliance we want to continue to launch to new heights."

Space for Humanity is a globally recognized, 501c3 nonprofit organization that is changing perspectives on humanity's interconnectivity, the fragility of our planet, and our place in the cosmos. Space for Humanity operates a Citizen Astronaut Program that sends thoughtfully selected, impact-driven individuals of any walk of life to space to experience the "overview effect," a cognitive shift brought on by viewing the Earth from space. Space for Humanity provides its Citizen Astronauts specialized training so that upon their return to Earth they can serve as leaders and global ambassadors, committed to inspiring a better, brighter tomorrow for all.

Ad Astra.

