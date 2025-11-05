SPACE FOR HUMANITY STATEMENT ON THE RE-NOMINATION OF JARED ISAACMAN FOR NASA ADMINISTRATOR

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Space for Humanity welcomes President Trump's re-nomination of Jared Isaacman to serve as the next NASA Administrator with the following statement:

"Mr. Isaacman is uniquely positioned to provide the vision, leadership, and stability the agency needs at this pivotal moment in its history.

"America's commitment to space exploration has fueled many of humanity's greatest scientific and technological achievements. For more than six decades, NASA has stood at the center of that progress — pushing the boundaries of discovery, deepening our understanding of the universe, and reminding us of our shared place in the cosmos.

"A bold, science-driven NASA will not only lead the world in returning us to the Moon and venturing on to Mars, but will also galvanize billions, expand human perspectives, and help chart our course to becoming a truly spacefaring species. Meeting that challenge demands steady, visionary leadership, and Mr. Isaacman's record as an entrepreneur, aviator, and pioneering commercial astronaut makes him exceptionally well-suited to guide the agency forward.

"Space for Humanity is dedicated to democratizing access to space for all people. While we do not endorse political nominees, we recognize that a thriving, inclusive space ecosystem is essential to fulfilling our mission. And NASA's leadership is central to that effort. Should Mr. Isaacman be confirmed, we look forward to working alongside him, the extraordinary individuals at NASA, and our constellation of global partners to turn humanity's shared dreams of space exploration into reality."

