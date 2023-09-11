Space Force Tasks Ursa Space to Provide SOUTHCOM with Maritime Situational Awareness

News provided by

Ursa Space Systems

11 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

ITHACA, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems, Inc., a leader in satellite insights, has completed a U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) task order in support of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). This task order, requested by SSC's Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Tracking (SRT) Cell, provided situational awareness to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, a pervasive global maritime security threat. The exercise marks the first combined effort between Ursa Space and the two entities.

Ursa was able to demonstrate rapid delivery with a limited imaging window of 24 hours and one day's notice to schedule the tasking, despite the potential for reduced viable space assets due to each vendors' unique orbit pattern and tasking requirements. As successfully demonstrated, Ursa's virtual constellation of robust and diverse satellite architectures maximized the probability for successful collection.

Ursa Space's differentiated, deep SAR processing expertise supports advanced analytics with the ability to use data from further up the vendor processing chain. For this exercise, Ursa's fused Automatic Identification System (AIS) data with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)-based vessel detections to allow for optimized, higher resolution tasking, and to also track and report on suspicious vessels in the area.

"Our mission at Ursa is to provide a resilient, robust, and accurate set of insights," said George Flick, Vice President of Ursa's U.S. Government department. "These insights must not only meet our customers' requirements, but exceed them. We're grateful to Space Force for shepherding this opportunity, and to SOUTHCOM for trusting our integrated operational planning solution."

"Ursa's rapid response and data fusion capabilities allowed this Capstone to mimic near-real time operations," said Lieutenant Colonel Vinny Pande, Branch Chief of the Persistent Tactical Surveillance Branch within SSC's Space Sensing program executive office. "Ursa's satellite orchestration and analysis helped us demonstrate that tools like SRT can drive a timeline for planning items from weeks down to hours thanks to the speed of commercial solutions. Without commercially-sourced analytics products like Ursa's, we likely would not have been able to share information with the exercise's partner nations, making the information far less valuable."

Read the full announcement at ursaspace.com/all-news.

SOURCE Ursa Space Systems

Also from this source

Umbra and Ursa Space Empower Global Market with Advanced SAR Analytics through Strategic Partnership

Planet Joins Ursa Space's Virtual Constellation and Partner Network

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.