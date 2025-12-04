Space Genius Unveils New User Interface Demo, Elevating the Future of Parking Management Software

Enhanced Design Improves Reservation Experience, Strengthens Operator Branding, and Advances Innovative Parking Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Genius, a leader in innovative parking solutions, today announced the release of its newly redesigned User Interface Demo, showcasing major enhancements to its industry-leading parking management software. The update delivers a faster, more intuitive reservation experience for parkers while giving operators expanded tools to elevate their brand, improve communication, and increase customer engagement.

A More Intuitive, Visual, and Informative Customer Experience

The updated interface introduces multiple improvements that simplify how customers search, choose, and reserve parking:

Streamlined Navigation: A cleaner layout makes it easier than ever for customers to find and reserve parking in just a few steps.





A cleaner layout makes it easier than ever for customers to find and reserve parking in just a few steps. Enhanced Location Display: Each parking facility now includes detailed descriptions and high-quality photos, allowing customers to better understand the lot before arriving.





Each parking facility now includes detailed descriptions and high-quality photos, allowing customers to better understand the lot before arriving. Custom Color Management: Titles and action buttons can now be color-coded at the location level, improving visibility and brand consistency.





Titles and action buttons can now be color-coded at the location level, improving visibility and brand consistency. Travel Time Indicators: Shuttle and walking distances to terminals are displayed in minutes, giving travelers clearer expectations before booking.





Shuttle and walking distances to terminals are displayed in minutes, giving travelers clearer expectations before booking. Cruise Industry Enhancements: A new reservation widget condenses ship selection and sale date entry into a single, seamless screen, bringing unprecedented efficiency to cruise-related bookings.

Upgraded Communications for a Better Customer Journey

Space Genius also improved key touchpoints in its parking reservation software to enhance clarity, usability, and convenience:

Google Maps-Enabled Confirmation Emails: Customers now receive direct navigation links, making arrival at the facility easier and stress-free.





Customers now receive direct navigation links, making arrival at the facility easier and stress-free. Fully Redesigned Email Templates: Confirmation, modification, and cancellation emails feature modern visuals and full customization options to match each operator's brand voice and style.

Powerful Branding Tools for Parking Operators

The interface update introduces a new suite of operator-focused upgrades within the parking lot management software, enabling stronger brand presence and customer engagement:

Larger Logo Placement: The redesigned layouts allow for more prominent brand display, improving recognition and customer trust.





The redesigned layouts allow for more prominent brand display, improving recognition and customer trust. Expanded Space for Taglines & Promotions: Operators can highlight key messages, special offers, or service differentiators directly within the interface.





Operators can highlight key messages, special offers, or service differentiators directly within the interface. Loyalty Program Sign-Up Path: A new on-page option encourages customers to join loyalty programs directly from confirmation screens, boosting long-term engagement and repeat bookings.

"Our updated interface strengthens the customer journey while giving operators more control over how they present their brand," said David Sparks, CMO at Space Genius. "It's a major step forward in delivering the most flexible and intuitive parking management system in the industry."

Designed for Today's Parking Reservation System

Space Genius continues to lead the industry in delivering advanced, flexible, and operator-friendly parking reservation system technology. The redesign reflects the evolving needs of modern parkers - who expect clarity, convenience, and speed - and the needs of garage and lot owners seeking efficiency and stronger brand control.

See the New UI in Action

Space Genius invites parking operators, industry partners, and media to experience the new interface firsthand.

Book a live demo today and explore how the updated Space Genius platform transforms your parking operations.

About Space Genius

Space Genius provides modern, cloud-based parking management solutions designed to streamline operations, optimize revenue, and improve the parking experience for both operators and customers. With flexible tools for reservations, dynamic pricing, reporting, and full-funnel marketing, Space Genius empowers parking operators to simplify management while maximizing profitability.

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Sparks, CMO

[email protected]

312-933-7683

