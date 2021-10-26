Space Habitat Market Size to Grow by USD 149.55 mn from 2020 to 2024 | AI SpaceFactory and Bigelow Aerospace LLC Among Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

The report on the space habitat market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the adoption of reusable launch vehicles.

The space habitat market covers the following areas:

Space Habitat Market Sizing

Space Habitat Market Forecast

Space Habitat Market Analysis

Some Companies Mentioned

AI SpaceFactory

Bigelow Aerospace LLC

Foster + Partners Group Ltd.

Instarz LLC

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

NANORACKS

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Sierra Nevada Corp.

The Boeing Co.

Space Habitat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 149.55 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 60% Key consumer countries US, Russian Federation, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AI SpaceFactory, Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Foster + Partners Group Ltd., Instarz LLC, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., NANORACKS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Sierra Nevada Corp., and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

