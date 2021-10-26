Space Habitat Market Size to Grow by USD 149.55 mn from 2020 to 2024 | AI SpaceFactory and Bigelow Aerospace LLC Among Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

Oct 26, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The space habitat market size is expected to increase by USD 149.55 mn from 2020 to 2024, registering a CAGR of almost 14%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The space habitat market is segmented by technology (inflatable and non-inflatable) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).
The report on the space habitat market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the adoption of reusable launch vehicles.
The space habitat market covers the following areas:
Space Habitat Market Sizing
Space Habitat Market Forecast
Space Habitat Market Analysis
Some Companies Mentioned
- AI SpaceFactory
- Bigelow Aerospace LLC
- Foster + Partners Group Ltd.
- Instarz LLC
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- NANORACKS
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Sierra Nevada Corp.
- The Boeing Co.
|
Space Habitat Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 149.55 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.27
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 60%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Russian Federation, China, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AI SpaceFactory, Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Foster + Partners Group Ltd., Instarz LLC, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., NANORACKS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Sierra Nevada Corp., and The Boeing Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
