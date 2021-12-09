Space Habitat Market size to grow by USD 94.92 Bn | AI SpaceFactory, Bigelow Aerospace LLC, and Foster + Partners Group Ltd. to dominate market | Technavio

Technavio analyzes the space habitat market by technology (inflatable and non-inflatable) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW). The report expects the market to witness an incremental growth of USD 94.92 million between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period.

By technology, the market generated maximum revenue in the inflatable segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the lower risk posed by inflatable space habitat technology compared with non-inflatable space habitat technology. The market growth in the inflatable segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Space Habitat Market: Growth Drivers

The space habitat market is driven by the adoption of reusable launch vehicles. Reusable launch vehicles can be used to launch space vehicles to space and can be reused for subsequent launches. They help save cost, time, resources, and effort by eliminating the need for new launch systems. As these launch vehicles are already tested for functionality, the need for creating prototypes can be eliminated. Many such benefits are resulting in increased acceptance of reusable launch vehicles, which is driving the growth of the market.

The growth of the market will further with the development of launching pads. However, insufficient infrastructure and integrated technology for space colonization might adversely impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Know about additional factors influencing the growth of the space habitat market by

Talking to our Analyst

Major Five Space Habitat Companies:

AI SpaceFactory: The company develops advanced construction technologies for space exploration, autonomous robotics, and sustainable materials. The company offers Space Habitats such as Marsha and Tera.

Bigelow Aerospace LLC: The company designs and manufactures expandable space station modules. It also plans to create a modular set of space habitats for expanding space stations. The company offers Space Habitat such as B330.

Foster + Partners Group Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of services such as design management, environmental engineering, industrial design, interiors, and others. The company offers Space Habitat such as Mars Habitat.

Instarz LLC: The company designs and manufactures self-sustainable space habitats and space technologies. Remnant is the space habitat offered by the company.

Lockheed Martin Corp.: The company offers satellites, space transportation systems, and strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems. The company offers Space Habitat such as Orion.

Download our Free Sample and explore other dominant players listed in our report.

Space Habitat Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020-2025)

Inflatable - size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-inflatable - size and forecast 2020-2025

Space Habitat Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports:

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Nano Satellite Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Space Habitat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 94.92 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 60% Key consumer countries US, Russian Federation, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AI SpaceFactory, Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Foster + Partners Group Ltd., Instarz LLC, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., NANORACKS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Sierra Nevada Corp., and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

