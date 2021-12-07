Space Heaters Market in North America to grow by USD 379.70 Mn | 86% growth to originate in the US | Technavio

The space heaters market in North America is driven by growth in expenditure on essential items. The growth of the higher-income consumer segment in North America has increased the adoption of electrical and technologically advanced products. The rising number of working families, growth of GDP and purchasing power parity of consumers, and the thriving e-commerce sector, especially in Canada and Mexico have further increased the adoption of various electric appliances including space heaters in North America. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the space heaters market.

In addition, the growth of the market will further be accelerated due to the benefits of space heaters. However, high operational costs might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

Major Five Space Heaters in North America Companies:

Crane – USA: The company offers space heaters under the name Compact Ceramic Space Heater.

Daikin Industries Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of space heaters under the brand name Rotex.

Devco Heaters: The company offers a range of space heaters such as DPH HELIFLO, DPH KINEFLO, DPH EQUIFLO, and others.

Dyson Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of space heaters for various applications under the brand name Dyson.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers a wide range of space heaters for a variety of heating and cooling applications.

Space Heaters Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 379.70 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.87 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 86% Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Crane - USA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Devco Heaters, Dyson Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Lasko Products LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Pelonis Technologies Inc., SUNHEAT INTERNATIONAL, and Vornado Air LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

