Space Heaters Market size to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Crane USA, Daikin Industries Ltd. and Dr. Infrared Heater, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The space heaters market is estimated to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.56%. The space heaters market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer space heaters market are Crane USA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dr. Infrared Heater, Duraflame Inc., Dyson Group Co., Energy Wise Solutions, HomeVision Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lasko Products LLC, Mill International AS, Newell Brands Inc., OPOLAR, Optimus Enterprise Inc., Rinnai Corp., Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, SUNHEAT International, Sunpentown International Inc., Vornado Air LLC, DeLonghi Group, and MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Space Heaters Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Crane USA - The company offers a space heater called Crane Mini Fireplace heater.

The company offers a space heater called Crane Mini Fireplace heater. Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers space heaters such as radiant heaters under its brand Daikin et Rotex.

The company offers space heaters such as radiant heaters under its brand Daikin et Rotex. Dr. Infrared Heater - The company offers space heaters such as oil-filled radiators, fan heaters, and convector heaters.

The company offers space heaters such as oil-filled radiators, fan heaters, and convector heaters. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Europe will account for 33% of the global market during the forecast period. This market accounts for approximately 70% of building energy needs in the region. Given the new developments and innovations like smart space heaters in the market, the market will see significant growth during the forecast period. This is because these consumers invest in home automation and smart homes connected with the Internet of Things. Furthermore, another factor that drives the regional market growth is the growing demand for energy-efficient products. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the European space heaters market during the forecast period. Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growth in expenditure on essential items in emerging nations

Growth in expenditure on essential items in emerging nations Key Trend - Increasing demand for highly efficient, energy-saving, and safe domestic heating appliances

- Increasing demand for highly efficient, energy-saving, and safe domestic heating appliances Major Challenges - High operational costs of space heaters

Market Segmentation

By Application, the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a FREE Sample Report

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the Europe market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The heat pump water heater market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,218.42 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential and commercial), type (air source heat pump and geothermal heat pump), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The advantages of heat pump water heaters are notably driving the market growth.

The smart room heater market share is expected to increase by USD 1.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.96%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the smart room heater market segmentation by type (without connectivity and connected) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The innovation in features and user interfaces is notably driving the smart room heater market growth.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio