Space Industry Automation Research Report 2023: Analysis of Sustainability, AI/ML, Geo Intelligence, Satellite Systems, Robotics, Launch Vehicles

The space industry is in the midst of significant transformations driven by technological advancements and increased investments.

The concept of "NewSpace" signifies the rise of the private space sector, marking a departure from the exclusive domain of government space agencies and large aerospace and defense corporations.

Within this evolving landscape, key technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and additive manufacturing/3D printing are playing pivotal roles in various facets of space operations, including launch vehicles, on-orbit servicing and assembly, exploration, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence/Earth observation.

These automation technologies are instrumental in enhancing manufacturing processes and operations across different segments of the space ecosystem.

Automation is driving efficiency improvements, cost reductions, enhanced design capabilities, reusability of space assets, faster time-to-market, actionable insights, and optimization, all of which collectively contribute to making space more accessible to a broader audience and fostering successful space missions.

Among the various segments, current satellite systems represent a significant opportunity for automation, ushering in a wave of possibilities within the space industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automation Opportunities in Space Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Industry 4.0 Technologies for Space and an Introduction to Automation Opportunities in the Space Industry
  • The Space Ecosystem
  • Market Trends - Space Automation
  • Market Trends - Space Economy
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • The Changing Space Economy
  • Enablers of Space Industry Automation
  • Building a New Space Economy Through Technological Advancements

3. Launch Vehicles

  • Declining Costs of Space Launches
  • Propelling Space Exploration with AM/3D Printing
  • 3D-printed Rockets and 3D-printed Orbital Launch Vehicles
  • Propelling Space Exploration with AM/3D Printing

4. Robotics & Space Operations

  • Space Robotics - Sophisticated Robotics Systems Required for NASA's Gateway
  • On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 2 (OSAM-2)
  • On-orbit Servicing and Assembly - Exploration Rovers
  • Technological Advances - Enable Transformative Space Manufacturing with Improved Design
  • Lower Costs - Frequent Launches, Long-term Missions, R&D, Manufacturing, and Space Habitation
  • Scalable, Affordable, and Autonomously Assembled Space Structures
  • AM/3D Printing in Space
  • Autonomous Systems and Robotics Enabling Current and Future Space Exploration Missions
  • Increasing Number of Space Programs Involving Robotics Encouraging Companies to Develop New Robotics Technology

5. Satellite Systems

  • Satellite Systems - The Need to Optimize and Speed Up Processes
  • 3D Printing in the Space Industry - Faster, Cheaper, and Safer Production

6. Geo Intelligence

  • AI/ML in Geo-intelligence Operations

7. AI/ML in Space

  • AI and ML in the Space Industry
  • Space Agencies Using AI/ML

8. Sustainability in Space

  • Congestion in Space Driving Sustainability

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Constellations Becoming a Reality, Satellite Systems Presenting Biggest Opportunities for Automation

News Releases in Similar Topics

