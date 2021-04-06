Space Industry Leader Mike Gold Joins Redwire as Executive Vice President of Civil Space Business Development and External Affairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire, a new leader and innovator in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, announced today the hiring of Mike Gold as Executive Vice President of Civil Space Business Development and External Affairs, effective April 5, 2021.

Gold joins Redwire from NASA, where he was most recently the Associate Administrator for Space Policy and Partnerships and was responsible for formulating and leading a comprehensive strategy to integrate domestic, international, intergovernmental, and industry policy across the space domain, including priorities that enhance the resiliency and capabilities of the Artemis program.

As Executive Vice President of Civil Space Business Development and External Affairs, Gold will leverage his vast experience with commercial space innovation, public-private partnerships, complex regulatory issues, as well as his long-standing relationships on Capitol Hill and with media, to bolster Redwire's civil space strategies and holistic corporate outreach.

"Mike Gold has a wealth of experience in the aerospace industry and has an impressive track record of supporting game changing programs in both the private and public sector," said Al Tadros, Chief Growth Officer and Executive Vice President of Space Infrastructure at Redwire. "Mike's vision, skills in strategic partnerships, and relationships with stakeholders and customers will support Redwire's and the Nation's efforts to transform space operations."

About Mike Gold

Prior to becoming Associate Administrator for Space Policy and Partnerships, Gold was appointed Acting Associate Administrator for NASA's Office of International and Interagency Relations. Before joining NASA, Gold was Vice President of Civil Space at MAXAR Technologies and General Counsel for the company's Radiant Solutions Business Unit. Gold also spent 13 years at Bigelow Aerospace where he established the company's Washington office, oversaw the launches of the Genesis 1 and 2 spacecraft, and was a recipient of a NASA Group Achievement award for his role in the development and deployment of the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) on the International Space Station. In 2012, Gold was appointed Chair of the Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee, holding this position until 2019. In 2018, he was appointed to the NASA Advisory Council and served as Chair of its Regulatory and Policy Committee. In 2020, Gold was awarded NASA's Outstanding Leadership Medal in recognition for his leadership of the Artemis Accords, the Gateway MOUs, and other interagency policy development and coordination efforts. Gold has authored three law review articles on the topic of commercial space and export control reform and has testified several times before the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate as a commercial space expert. Gold graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and is admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia and the State of New York.

About Redwire

Redwire is a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

