Space ISAC Selects Cyware for Automated Threat Sharing

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Platform provider, is partnering with the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center ( Space ISAC ) to provide the organization and its members with the ability to collect, analyze, and share threat intelligence.

Space ISAC is the global trusted community of critical infrastructure owners, operators and supply chain providers within the space industry. The community of industry leaders is focused squarely on sharing timely, actionable, and relevant information with each other including cyber and physical threats, incidents, and vulnerabilities along with advice on best practices, mitigation strategies, and other valuable information. Space ISAC's membership includes some of the world's leading defense, technology and security institutions in both the private and public sectors including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Parsons Corporation and Kratos Defense.

"Cyware is delivering a service that meets the needs of the information sharing community by taking into consideration the human needs of workflow and collaboration. It operates at a level of innovation that is unprecedented for threat sharing. This capability enables Space ISAC members real-time threat sharing and collaboration with partners across the US government and international community," said Erin Miller, Space ISAC's Executive Director. "Our members protect the lifeblood of the space industry. Our partnership with Cyware assures the enhancement of secure operations and collaborative threat response is efficient, and continues as paramount in defending the space industry from both traditional and evolving cybersecurity threats."

"The capability to intuitively and collaboratively share threat data is critical in progressing any cybersecurity program today," said Chris Bogdan, Vice Chair Space ISAC, and Senior Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton. "The easier it is to spot indicators early and often, the easier it is to build out informed threat response action to shore up cyber posture. The capability that Space ISAC has architected with Cyware technology to enable its member organizations to comprehensively share threat intelligence helps cyber teams in the space industry speed the time to accurately respond to its shared threat landscape."

With over a dozen Community Emergency Response Teams and ISAC's using the Cyware platform to automatically share threat intelligence with their respective membership bases, Cyware is expanding its portfolio to include Space ISAC, across multiple connected modules. With Cyware's Situational Awareness Platform (CSAP) and Threat Intelligence Exchange (CTIX), Space ISAC members can share threat intelligence including indicators of compromise (IOCs), malware alerts, vulnerability advisories, security incidents, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks among the global space community.

CSAP and CTIX enable Space ISAC members to collect, share, and provide security alerts on the changing threat and risk landscape along with intelligence on specific attacks facing the space industry today.

"Working with Space ISAC helps us deepen our partnership with the space industry's foremost cybersecurity and security practitioners," said Anuj Goel, CEO, Cyware. "We fit the needs of ISAC's, and the enterprises and mid-sized businesses who rely on understanding how to lever threat intelligence and advanced automation to power strategic, transformative Cyber Fusion centers. Cyware's relationship with Space ISAC will help us continue to prioritize innovation for its members, and to continue to build powerful orchestration and automation capabilities for all customers."

This announcement with Space ISAC comes on the heels of Cyware's recently announced triple-digit growth in both revenue (ARR) and global headcount .

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. Built on innovation designed by SecOps practitioners and cybersecurity leaders, Cyware offers multiple technologies within its next-generation platform, including advanced threat intelligence solutions (TIP) for large and small security teams, vendor-agnostic security automation (SOAR), and security case management. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs.

To learn more about Cyware, visit cyware.com .

About Space ISAC

The Space ISAC is the only space-dedicated ISAC and is made possible through the investment of its board and founding members. Leaders in the space industry, cybersecurity sectors, academia, and FFRDCs comprise the founding board of Space ISAC. The organization serves to facilitate collaboration across the global space industry to enhance our ability to prepare for and respond to vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats; to disseminate timely and actionable information among member entities; and to serve as the primary communications channel for the sector with respect to this information.

Founding members of Space ISAC include: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH), MITRE, SES, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), Purdue University, the Space Dynamics Laboratory, the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, the Aerospace Corporation, and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Each board member has a role in fulfilling the mission of the ISAC. Space ISAC joined as an official member of the National Council of ISACs in 2020.

For more information on Space ISAC, please visit www.s-isac.org.

