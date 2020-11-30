Space Lace, Hollywood's Favorite Source for Vintage and Contemporary Fashion, to Host Festive Dec. 4 Holiday Auction Online

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From Courtney Love to Lenny Kravitz, Tilda Swinton to Kendall Jenner, fashion-minded stars of stage, screen and runway all know the name "Space Lace." The San Francisco atelier is the largest and most talked-about West Coast source for vintage designer fashion, jewelry, accessories and even home furnishings.

Three examples of designer fashion and accessories to be auctioned are (L to R) a Scaasi Boutique sequined strapless dress with black net flounce, Jimmy Choo glitter pumps with silver metallic high heels, and timeless Chanel baroque beads. Chanel aubergine metallic fantasy knit baby doll coat dress, early 2000, two kinds of Chanel buttons. US size 0-2.

Previously, the only way to shop from the super-chic establishment was either in person at their 10,000-square-foot private archival warehouse, or via private consultation with Senior Fashion Director John Zakour Hadeed – usually in preparation for a movie role or concert tour. But since the recent launch of their auction division, Space Lace is accessible to fashionistas everywhere, via the Internet. The fully illustrated catalog for their December 4 auction of fabulous vintage couture, ready-to-wear and street fashion is now available to view online. Bidders may bid absentee prior to the auction or live online through LiveAuctioneers.

With the holiday season just around the corner, John Hadeed and his Space Lace team have hand-selected a number of stunning vintage looks for this auction that are both wearable and collectible. They have surprisingly affordable estimates, yet display a level of quality, both in design and construction, that would be nearly impossible to duplicate in today's marketplace.

To make a dazzling entrance at any gathering, a top choice would be a Scaasi Boutique sequined and floral-patterned black strapless floor-length dress with a black net flounce. In excellent condition, its pre-sale estimate is $800-$1,200. As suitable for cocktails as it would be for a fancier affair, an Oscar de la Renta black net and chiffon mini dress originally made for Bergdorf Goodman features generous beading in a diagonal pattern on the bodice. Curled ostrich-feather strands and sequins adorn the net skirt's three tiered flounces. In fine condition, this versatile dress is estimated at $600-$800.

A third option for ultimate evening glamour is a 1990 Chanel burgundy chiffon mini dress with chiffon halter tie and four matching Chanel monogram buttons at the center back zipper. In "next-to-new" condition, this sophisticated frock is expected to make $1,200-$1,500 at auction. And last but certainly not least amongst Hadeed's personal picks is a maroon patterned chiffon drop-waist dress with beads and rhinestones attributed to Zandra Rhodes, the inimitable British designer who created garments for Diana Princess of Wales and countless celebrities during her 50-year career. This particular dress is a US size 0-4 and is estimated at $800-$1,200.

Stepping out for the evening is always much more fun in a pair of kicky Jimmy Choo glitter pumps. The auction examples have silver metallic high heels, are size 39 (US 8½) and appear to have barely been worn. Even the "Jimmy Choo London" inside labels are immaculate. Estimate: $100-$200.

The allure of Chanel carries through to the daywear selection, as well. An early 2000 aubergine metallic fantasy knit baby doll coat dress with a high-waisted dirndl skirt has both real and faux flap pockets and is adorned with Chanel buttons. A US size 0-2, it is estimated at $5,000-$7,000.

Accessories add the all-important finishing touches to an outfit. The December 4 auction presents a number of timeless choices for day or evening wear, including belts, boots, ultra-desirable handbags and designer fur jackets and stoles.

For additional information: 415-398-2012, [email protected]. Online catalog: https://bit.ly/3kDlCzm.

