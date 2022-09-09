Space Lander and Rover Market, Increase In Investments for Space Explorations Across Globe to Boost Growth 2026 - Technavio

Sep 09, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Lander and Rover Market are expected to grow by USD 422.14 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in investments for space explorations across the globe, rising investments in space mining, and recent developments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs involved in space exploration missions, high chances of failure of space exploration projects, and launch delays will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request a free sample report.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Product
- Lunar Surface Exploration
- Mars Surface Exploration
- Asteroids Surface Exploration
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- The Middle East And Africa
- South America
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our space lander and rover market report covers the following areas:
- Space Lander and Rover Market size
- Space Lander and Rover Market trends
- Space Lander and Rover Market industry analysis
This study identifies the technological advancements in 3D printing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the space-lander and rover market growth during the next few years.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Space Lander and Rover Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Space Lander and Rover Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Airbus SE
- Astrobotic Technology Inc.
- Blue Origin Enterprises LP
- CNSA
- Deep Space Industries
- European Space Agency
- Indian Space Research Organisation
- Intuitive Machines LLC
- ispace Inc.
- JAXA
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- Motiv Space Systems Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist space lander and rover market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the space lander and rover market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the space lander and rover market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of space lander and rover market vendors
Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft engine nacelle market share is expected to increase by USD 2.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%.
Commercial Drones Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The commercial drones market share is expected to increase by USD 23.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.46%.
|
Space Lander And Rover Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.21%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 422.14 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.03
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Airbus SE, Astrobotic Technology Inc., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, CNSA, Deep Space Industries, European Space Agency, Indian Space Research Organisation, Intuitive Machines LLC, ispace Inc., JAXA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Motiv Space Systems Inc., NASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH, Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Applications Services NV, Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., and The Boeing Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Lunar surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Lunar surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lunar surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Lunar surface exploration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lunar surface exploration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Mars surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Mars surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mars surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Mars surface exploration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mars surface exploration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Asteroids surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Asteroids surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Asteroids surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Asteroids surface exploration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Asteroids surface exploration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Airbus SE
- Exhibit 93: Airbus SE - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Airbus SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Airbus SE - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Airbus SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Airbus SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 Blue Origin Enterprises LP
- Exhibit 98: Blue Origin Enterprises LP - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Blue Origin Enterprises LP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Blue Origin Enterprises LP - Key offerings
- 10.5 CNSA
- Exhibit 101: CNSA - Overview
- Exhibit 102: CNSA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: CNSA - Key offerings
- 10.6 European Space Agency
- Exhibit 104: European Space Agency - Overview
- Exhibit 105: European Space Agency - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: European Space Agency - Key offerings
- 10.7 Indian Space Research Organisation
- Exhibit 107: Indian Space Research Organisation - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Indian Space Research Organisation - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Indian Space Research Organisation - Key offerings
- 10.8 Intuitive Machines LLC
- Exhibit 110: Intuitive Machines LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Intuitive Machines LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Intuitive Machines LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 JAXA
- Exhibit 113: JAXA - Overview
- Exhibit 114: JAXA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: JAXA - Key offerings
- 10.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Exhibit 116: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 NASA
- Exhibit 121: NASA - Overview
- Exhibit 122: NASA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: NASA - Key offerings
- 10.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Exhibit 124: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article