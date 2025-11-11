Space Manufacturing Milestone: First Automated High-Volume Space-Solar Production Line Launched in U.S. by mPower Technology

Initial Capacity of 1 MW/Year to Double by Mid-2026

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mPower Technology, Inc . ("mPower"), the solar technology company transforming space power with its DragonSCALES™ solar modules, today announced the official launch of a new high-volume solar module production line at Universal Instruments Corporation (UIC) in Conklin, New York. The facility, already producing solar modules for Airbus under a recently announced contract with mPower, is the first automated, high-volume solar module manufacturing facility for space in the world, and represents a major step forward today in delivering space-ready, industrial-scale solar power for space missions.

The operation has opened with an annual production capacity of 1 megawatt (MW) of DragonSCALES™ modules and is on track to expand to 2 MW per year by mid-2026. This volume underscores mPower's ability to support fast-growing demand for resilient, lightweight, and scalable solar power solutions for LEO constellations, orbital transfer vehicles, space habitats, Lunar and Mars missions, and space-based power generation.

"This facility is a milestone not just for mPower, but for space. It marks an inflection point in the space solar industry where small-scale, manually-intensive fabrication has now evolved into large-scale industrial production," said mPower CEO Kevin Hell. "We're already shipping flight hardware to customers, and as we ramp to multi-megawatt capacity over the next year, we'll be in position to support the largest and most ambitious space power programs out there."

Airbus Contract Marks Inaugural Production

The Airbus contract, announced last year, requires the production of modules for the Sparkwing solar arrays that Airbus is providing to the MDA AURORA™ supply chain for more than 200 spacecraft. This was a catalyst for the high-volume manufacturing line at UIC and a strong signal of market confidence in DragonSCALES™ as a new standard for space power.

Partnering with UIC on this production enables mPower to leverage one of the world's most experienced electronics automation firms. As a global leader in precision automation for the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industry, UIC brings more than a century of innovation, 500+ global patents, and an Advanced Process Lab that supports prototyping and lifecycle process development. UIC's manufacturing expertise ensures that DragonSCALES™ modules can be made with the consistency, throughput, and cost-efficiency required for modern space power markets.

Facility capabilities, positioning, and strategic significance

The Conklin, NY, facility is designed to be fully scalable and already supports DragonSCALES™ with capabilities that include:

Automated, high-volume, cost-efficient production of resilient silicon solar modules, enabling multi-megawatt delivery for large constellations and lunar power projects.

of resilient silicon solar modules, enabling multi-megawatt delivery for large constellations and lunar power projects. Resilient and lightweight design proven through more than 15 years of cumulative spaceflight heritage.

proven through more than 15 years of cumulative spaceflight heritage. U.S.-based assembly and production, ensuring secure, reliable manufacturing for critical government and defense applications.

This capability directly addresses one of the greatest constraints in the space economy: dependable, scalable energy. As noted in a recent white paper by Shield Capital, space missions–from Earth observation satellites to lunar habitats–are defined by their power budgets. Without cost-effective, resilient solar solutions, many of these programs are simply not viable. With over 15 years of collective flight heritage, DragonSCALES™ delivers on the key requirements of specific power, resilience, manufacturability, and scalability, allowing mission designers to think bigger. Shield Capital participated in mPower's recent $24 million Series B led by Razor's Edge Ventures; the company has raised $46 million to date.

"The leap mPower has made from lab innovation to true production capacity of space-grade silicon solar modules is exactly what the space industry needs right now," said Shield Capital Partner John Serafini. "Power is a critical limiting factor in space, and the companies that can deliver reliable, scalable power will define the next era of orbital and lunar infrastructure. mPower is doing just that."

About mPower Technology

mPower Technology, based in Albuquerque, N.M., is reshaping the future of space solar with DragonSCALES™. Designed for mass production using standard silicon PV processes, DragonSCALES delivers high-performance, scalable solar power for spacecraft of all types. Learn more at mpowertech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

