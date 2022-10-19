Space Micro Awarded Orbital Prime Contract by the United States Space Force

Phase one to study Control Moment Gyro Barnacle concept for future spacecraft use

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Micro Inc , powered by Voyager Space, has been awarded an Orbital Prime contract by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) as part of the first phase of the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. Space Micro proposed the development of Control Moment Gyro Barnacle (Barnacle), a robotic spacecraft that would replace or restore Attitude Determination and Control Systems (ADCS) capabilities and to expand on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (OSAM).

Space Micro's winning proposal is part of the USSF's push to spur innovation, update high- value bespoke space systems, and harvest the maximum lifetime from these assets. The Barnacle will help address this need by augmenting spacecraft with additional ADCS technology and coordinating control of the target spacecraft, allowing USSF to resurrect key space assets that were previously lost.

"We are excited to have won this Space Force contract as part of the first-ever Orbital Prime program," said Space Micro Executive Chair, David J. Strobel. "The award is significant because of the wide-ranging opportunities Barnacle provides for future commercial and national security use cases. It allows Space Micro to validate the work our team has been doing to bring the technology to life.

This proposal was developed in partnership with Sandia National Laboratories and Voyager's Altius Space Machines . Space Micro teamed with Sandia National Labs to help with customer discovery during the program as well as Altius Space Machines, whose technology will be critical to allow the Barnacle to attach to satellites in geosynchronous orbit and then revive or refurbish that asset.

"This win is significant for Space Micro given Barnacle's potential capability to resurrect failing GEO assets and save notable costs in comparison to launching new satellites," said Clay Mowry, Chief Revenue Officer, Voyager Space. "OSAM will be transformative for the space industry. Voyager is eager to continue our cross-company collaboration in exploring this new technology and play a critical role in the future space servicing marketplace."

This material is based on work supported by the AFRL/RVKE under contract #FA9453-22-C- A074 Block 2 of SF 1449. For direct inquiries about Barnacle, please reach out to principal investigators David Strobel, [email protected] for business information or Ashton Meginnis, [email protected] for technical questions.

About Space Micro Inc.

Space Micro Inc., powered by Voyager Space and based in San Diego, CA, is an engineering- driven supplier of affordable, high-performance, radiation-hardened communications, electro-

optics, and digital systems for use in commercial, civil, and military space applications around the world. Space Micro solutions include Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) transmitters, mission data transmitters, space cameras, star trackers, image processors, Command & Data Handling (C&DH) systems and laser communications systems.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is a space technology company dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With nearly 20 years of spaceflight heritage and over 1500 successful missions as of Fall 2022, Voyager delivers space station infrastructure and services and technology solutions to commercial users, civil and national security government agencies, academic and research institutions, and more, with the goal to accelerate a sustainable space economy.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward- looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Voyager Space