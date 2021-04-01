Space Needle Architect's Life Plan Community Celebrates 60 Years of Transforming Lives

SEATTLE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayview, a 62+ nonprofit Life Plan Community (LPC), will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of its founding. Acknowledging the ever-changing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization will celebrate its milestone anniversary with a series of exciting events held throughout the year to honor its past, celebrate the present, and reimagine the future of its community.

"Bayview has dedicated itself as a trailblazing alternative for aging since it opened its doors to the first residents in 1961," said Nancy Weinbeck, CEO of Bayview. "This monumental milestone is a testament to the unmatched strength, resilience, and generosity of spirit of Bayview residents and staff. We will be celebrating in small but meaningful ways to keep each other protected and safe."

A century ago, what began as a friendship between Seattle Pioneer Charles Kinnear and Dr. Cyrus Albertson morphed into a landmark building designed by the same architect who designed the Space Needle. Charles dreamt of giving his family's historic property to the church to care for older adults and children. By 1960, the construction of Bayview was well underway, headed by the John Graham & Co. architectural firm — the firm about to turn its attention to the proposed Space Needle for the upcoming World's Fair. In 1995, an Intergenerational Children's Center was built and embedded within Bayview's building, fully bringing Charles and Dr. Albertson's vision to life.

"Dreams truly come true. We have to visualize the possibilities for our communities," said Audrey McKnight, Dr. Albertson's only living daughter. "Bayview's mission in transforming the experience of aging lives on today and will live on for the next 60, 100, years."

As Bayview honors its past, it also celebrates the present and looks to the future. Many industries have been hit hard by COVID-19 but the pandemic has been particularly devastating in the senior living sector. Many Life Plan Communities, including Bayview, successfully mitigated covid risks to their residents through the heroic efforts by frontline staff and senior leadership.

LPCs like Bayview that have residential living and a health care component all on one campus, are now considered the safest places to be. With a high percent of vaccinated individuals, most LPCs have obtained partnerships with pharmacies for on-going and on-site vaccination clinics, taking the hassle and anxiety out of navigating confusing vaccine websites.

Resilient senior living communities also offer safer socialization than anywhere else. LPCs adopted COVID-19 testing and contract testing models early on the pandemic to quickly identify infections in community before they have a chance to spread.

Resident and concierge services, fitness center, and private outdoor spaces are integrated into the campus, reducing the risk of community exposure. Having these amenities reserved only for residents provides an extra layer of protection as well.

With a mission and vision that have sustained Bayview for the past 60 years, Bayview stands apart as a leader in senior living with a continued focus on innovation and commitment to deliver life's potential to all older adults.

60th Anniversary Video Teaser can be found here: https://youtu.be/lTZZ7FJS4XU. Images available upon request.

About Bayview: Bayview, a bright gem of the Queen Anne neighborhood since 1961, is a 62+ Nonprofit Life Plan Community with the mission of "Transforming the experience of aging by creating opportunities for healthy, spiritual and purposeful living for our residents, children, staff, and the greater community." More about Bayview here: https://www.bayviewseattle.org/.

