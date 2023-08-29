Space Robotics Startup GITAI Raises an Additional US$15 Million in Funding

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI USA Inc. and GITAI Japan Inc. (GITAI), the world's leading space robotics startup company, has raised an additional US$15 million for the Series B Extension round. Combined with the US$30 million funding announced in May of this year , the total amount of the Series B Extension round is now US$45 million.

The additional funds raised in this round will be primarily used to achieve the following objectives:

Business expansion in the U.S.

Partial coverage of the lunar surface demonstration

In this round, GITAI raised funds through a third-party allotment from the following companies and funds:

Green Co-Invest Investment Limited Partnership

Pacific Bays Fund 1 & 1A Investment Limited Partnerships (Pacific Bays Capital)

MSIVC 2021V Venture Capital Investment Limited Partnership (MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE Venture Capital Co., Ltd.)

Additionally, GITAI secured funds through a loan from the following company:

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

About GITAI:

GITAI is the world's leading space robotics startup, aiming to provide safe and affordable labor in space and reduce operational costs by 100 times. GITAI is developing highly capable, safe, and reliable robots to help build and maintain satellites, space stations, lunar bases, and cities on Mars.

Company: GITAI USA Inc. (Los Angeles), GITAI Japan, Inc. (Tokyo)

CEO: Sho Nakanose

URL: https://gitai.tech/

Contact Us: [email protected]

Phone: 424-587-1787

