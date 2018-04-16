Space-Saving Dish Drying Rack Invented LST-841

The current alternative is to place the drying rack inside the sink, but the downside to that is now you have lost the use of the sink; it simply becomes storage for dishes.

An inventor from El Segundo, Calif., has invented HI-DRAINGEA, a new type of dish drying rack that is an ELEVATED, SPACE-SAVING DESIGN. This new design sits HIGH ABOVE THE SINK. "I invented this accessory because I needed more counter space, but I didn't want to lose the use of my sink," said the inventor. "With this invention, my counter space has remained intact. I am able to dry my dishes effectively while still having full use of both sinks." HI-DRAINGEA provides users with a more space-saving method without sacrificing a sink or counter space.

This invention serves as an attractive alternative to traditional drying racks. It helps to maintain workable countertop space without losing the use of a sink, ensuring an efficient and more aesthetically-pleasing kitchen.

