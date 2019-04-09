Space Sector Experts Gather to Celebrate the First Ever Attempted Private Moon Landing

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 11th, Robert C. Jacobson, a leading authority in NewSpace, the commercial space industry, will host a live webinar bringing a range of space experts and commentators who will share their thoughts and insights on the significance of the first private moon landing.

Robert C. Jacobson advised private investors in the potential of the space program for the benefit of humanity for over ten years. He was part of three successful space missions: the flying payload in Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, the delivery of first English copy of Wikipedia to space, and the upcoming landing of the first library on the Moon – Lunar Library by Arch Mission Foundation. The Library is currently orbiting the moon and is set to land on April 11th, 2019.

The installment of the Lunar Library™ by the Arch Mission Foundation seeks to secure human history indefinitely by storing records on the lunar surface. The lander, Beresheet, will be carrying 30 million page archive, including the Israeli Declaration of Independence, the complete Bible, and the entirety of Wikipedia in English. "Beresheet," the first word of Genesis in the Torah, means "in the beginning," and marks the beginning of humanity spreading earthly knowledge to the stars.

All are welcome to attend.

The following experts will participate in the webcast:

Dr. Andrew Barton , Aerospace technology consultant and former Director of Technical Operations for Google Lunar XPRIZE

, Aerospace technology consultant and former Director of Technical Operations for Google Lunar XPRIZE Howard Bloom , Author of The Lucifer Principle

, Author of The Lucifer Principle Robert Boehme , CEO of Part Time Scientists**

, CEO of Part Time Scientists** Don Brancato , Chief Strategy Architect at Boeing

, Chief Strategy Architect at Boeing Sarah Cruddas , Author & Spokesperson for Space for Humanity

, Author & Spokesperson for Space for Humanity Richard Godwin , Venture Partner at Starbridge Venture Capital

, Venture Partner at Starbridge Venture Capital Michelle Hanlon , Co-Founder of For All Moonkind

, Co-Founder of For All Moonkind Keegan Kirkpatrick , CEO of Redworks Construction Technologies

, CEO of Redworks Construction Technologies Keri Kukral , Founder of Raw Science TV

, Founder of Raw Science TV Martin Kunze , Founder of Memory of Mankind

, Founder of Memory of Mankind Doron Landau , Strategic Advisor to SpaceIL**

, Strategic Advisor to SpaceIL** Dr. Charles Lurio , Founder of The Lurio Report

, Founder of The Lurio Report Bruce Pittman , Chief Systems Engineer at NASA Portal

, Chief Systems Engineer at NASA Portal Rex Ridenoure , Co-founder and Director of Ecliptic Enterprises Corporation

, Co-founder and Director of Ecliptic Enterprises Corporation Guillermo Söhnlein, Co-founder of Blue Marble Exploration & Chairman of Waypaver Foundation

Nova Spivack , Co-founder of Arch Mission Foundation**

, Co-founder of Arch Mission Foundation** John Spencer , Space Architect & Founder of Space Tourism Society

, Space Architect & Founder of Space Tourism Society Christopher Stott , Chairman & CEO of ManSat

, Chairman & CEO of ManSat Rick Tumlinson , Co-Founder of Space Frontier Foundation, Earthlight Institute and Space Fund

, Co-Founder of Space Frontier Foundation, Earthlight Institute and Space Fund Dennis Wingo , Author of Moonrush: Improving Life on Earth with the Moon's Resources and CEO of Skycorp

, Author of Moonrush: Improving Life on Earth with the Moon's Resources and CEO of Skycorp Shaun Whitehead , Founder of Creationeer and Treasure Hunter

, Founder of Creationeer and Simon Peter "Pete" Worden, (Brig. Gen., USAF, Ret., Ph.D.), Chairman and Executive Director of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation

**Tentative

Webinar details:

Date: April 11th, 2019

Start time: 3:30 pm EDT

Duration: Approximately two hours

Attendees do not need to pre-register

URL: https://zoom.us/j/964473231

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +16699006833,,964473231# or +19292056099,,964473231#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 929 205 6099

Webinar ID: 964-473-231

